Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nabbed poachers bash cops

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve
18 mins ago | Views
GURUVE based Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer Tsitsi Rushizha cheated death after three suspected poachers went riot and assaulted her colleagues with axe handles after they were arrested in position of ivory.


The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts yesterday where Lazarus Tizora appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa alleged that on August 2 Ruzhizha and parks officials Jambawa Gutu, Veremu Warren and Evelyn Mumera received a tip off that Tizora and his two accomplices were selling ivory and the team approached the trio.

They purpoted to be buyers and the trio surrendered the ivory to them

When the team told the trio that they were arrested the trio took axe handles and started assiulting parks officials.

Attempts to assault Rushizha were fruitless as they claimed to be seeing strange things on her.

They managed to only steal her phone and belongings but parks officials were heavily assaulted and are currently admitted.

Twitter @simbasitho
WhatsApp +27 61 028 2354

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

44 mins ago | 376 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

45 mins ago | 257 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

45 mins ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

45 mins ago | 259 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

46 mins ago | 92 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

46 mins ago | 297 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

55 mins ago | 209 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

55 mins ago | 239 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

55 mins ago | 103 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

56 mins ago | 48 Views

Hope for football resumption

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

57 mins ago | 171 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

57 mins ago | 134 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

58 mins ago | 90 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

60 mins ago | 61 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

1 hr ago | 43 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Williams, Ervine return

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

1 hr ago | 15 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Loga now in a better mood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

11 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

20 hrs ago | 237 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

24 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

24 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

24 hrs ago | 6916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days