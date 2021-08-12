Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The former Zimbabwe Army General Solomon Mujuru was killed in a ritual sacrifice, political analyst Dinizulu Mbikokayise Macaphulana has sensationally claimed.

Mujuru died in a fire in the early hours of the night of 15 August 2011, at the homestead of Alamein Farm, in circumstances that many commentators suggest were suspicious.

Writing on Facebook, Macaphulana said, "Solomon Mujuru's murder was one burnt offering carried out in ritual occult style that mixed assassination with pure witchcraft. Many Zimbabweans dont know it that Mujuru was killed alongside a girl that was unknowingly used to trap him and that some of his body parts , including a foot, were harvested for ritual purposes. Exactly why Mugabe refused to have his body surrendered to the sorcerers he once worked with and used."


Source - Byo24News

