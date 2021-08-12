Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

by Stephen Jakes
33 mins ago | Views
Cross-border transporters commonly known as omalayitsha have expressed concerns over the police officers allegedly demanding bribes based on luggage they are carrying to allow them to cross the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The cross border transport operators said failure to pay the wanted money one risked getting his vehicle confiscated.

"The police officers will tell you to choose between them confiscating your car or you paying an amount of 5 000 rands or more depending on the language you are carrying," he said.

He accused the police officers of using the government orders as an excuse to demand money.

"We are tired of the police who ask for a lot of money from us from the border until we reach the end of our journey," he said.

"Now they are telling us that only ZUPCO vehicles are allowed to travel and transport goods. How is that possible? How are they expecting us to survive? What about families whose lives depend on their relatives in South Africa? The government needs to think for the people."

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena could not comment on the issue.

"I'm not allowed to comment on general issues like this one. I'm given authority to speak on matters of Matabeleland South Province," she said.

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Transport associations demand increase of buses

31 mins ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

1 hr ago | 162 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 135 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

3 hrs ago | 3011 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

7 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

8 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

8 hrs ago | 1741 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

8 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

8 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

8 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

8 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Hope for football resumption

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

8 hrs ago | 755 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Williams, Ervine return

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Loga now in a better mood

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

19 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

23 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days