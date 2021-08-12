Latest News Editor's Choice


Transport associations demand increase of buses

by Stephen Jakes
30 mins ago | Views
Transport associations have demanded an increase of buses following reports of overloading passengers which is a risk to passengers getting Covid-19.

Zimbabwe Passenger Association (ZPA) Secretary-General Paul Makiwa said they are worried about the safety of passengers.

"We would like to thank the state for the road development and rehabilitation system that is taking place country-wide. However we are not happy with how the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company is overloading passengers during the late hours," said Makiwa.

"This has to stop because it will spread Covid-19 among passengers. If it is a problem for a few buses, they should add more buses so that they can ferry passengers in a safe way."

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) Coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati said there is a need for an increase of buses.

"As passengers we choose our own transport we want. We use transport that is time cautious and readily available. We do not wait for transport that is not there, " said Goliati.

"As passengers we want to be home before curfew so we choose transport that is fast and readily available. With the ongoing load shedding, we want transport that is fast and reliable so as to reduce the problems of mugging and robbery which passengers are witnessing. "

Contacted for comment Zupco Southern Region Manager Tineyi Rwasoka had not responded to the issue

Source - Byo24News

