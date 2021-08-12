Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Self-styled controversial Prophet Passion Java has distanced himself from the ruling ZANU PF party. Java opened up in a wide ranging interview with  Phathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse on PowerFM's breakfast show.

Java shocked the nation when he openly said that he was not a member of ZANU PF and he does not support any political party and that the only party he supports is his wife and not political parties.

Java went on to state that he likes President Emmerson Mnangagwa and respects the work that Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing for the nation.

Java commended the infrastructure development projects undertaken by the new dispensation and made it very clear that he only supported the President's vision and development programs, not the party.

Java further stated that he asked Koffi Olomide to mention Mnangagwa as number 1 on Roki's Patati Patata song due to the development projects which Mnangagwa is championing.

Passion Java is the Vice President of the Philip Chiyangwa founded Affirmative Action Group which is a defacto ZANU PF entity.



Source - Byo24News

