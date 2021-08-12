Mwonzora labels Jonathan Moyo as yesterday politician

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOR WHAT IT IS WORTH, and without discounting other factors, my experience inside and outside ZanuPF & govt is that the KEY DIFFERENCE between ZanuPF and the MDC is that, for better or worse, ZanuPF does its politics through ACTIONS; while the MDC does its politics through WORDS! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 6, 2021

MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has mocked former Zanu-PF chief propagandist Professor Jonathan Moyo saying he was far from being clever as a political strategist.Mwonzora, whose party has a banner at the party headquarters in Harare proclaiming him as a strategist, said Zimbabwe now needed politics of rational disputation and not the "outdated" propaganda strategies by Professor Jonathan Moyo.This was after Moyo repeatedly labelled Mwonzora a Zanu-PF puppet and stooge who ws being used to destroy the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance. Mwonzora said Professor Moyo was outfoxed by the Lacoste camp of Zanu-PF leading to his flight to foreign lands in November 2017 when Robert Mugabe was toppled.Professor Moyo was in the vanquished G40 camp that sought to block Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe. The military took out tanks and guns onto the streets, and got support from the public and even leading opposition figures such as Morgan Tsvangirai, Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe who joined in celebrating the collapse of the Mugabe administration."If indeed you are as clever as you sound how come with all that State machinery at your disposal you were so out-smarted in November 2017?" Mwonzora tore into Moyo. "Your politics is now outdated and you are past your prime. It's now time for rational disputation."This came in response to earlier insinuations by Professor Moyo that Zanu-PF had captured Mwonzora alongside Lovemore Madhuku, Thokozani Khupe and virtually all opposition figures who were not working with Chamisa."From 2000 Mnangagwa started using his positions as Parliament Speaker and Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration with CIO, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and UK intelligence links to forge a Zanu-PF factional base whose core was in his clan and MDC MPs and officials. To make the long story short, that led to the November 2017 coup and this!" said Professor Moyo.In the list he shared, Professor Moyo also included Eddie Cross, who recently wrote Mnangagwa's biography. Obert Gutu, Blessing Chebundo, Jessie Majome and Tongai Matutu also made Moyo's list.The two have been tearing into each other all week.In his assessment of the opposition in general, Professor Moyo said the major thing that distinguished Zanu-PF from its opposition is that Zanu-PF was a party of action whilst the opposition was focused more on words."… my experience inside and outside Zanu-PF and Government is that the KEY DIFFERENCE between Zanu-PF and the MDC is that, for better or worse, Zanu-PF does its politics through ACTIONS; while the MDC does its politics through WORDS!"Meanwhile, the MDC-T led by Mwonzora has recalled Chamisa's four elected councillors in Chipinge.The four Councillors who have been recalled are chairman Zivanai Nyakuchena Ward 1, Sarah Marwa Sithole Ward 2, Raina Madenyika Ward 4 and Chrispen Rambu Ward 8.Mwonzora's recalls have paralysed councils throughout the country and rendered the Parliament of Zimbabwe impotent, Masvingo Mirror reports."I just heard about it. I am yet to get official communication," said Nyakuchena.The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo has since written a letter giving notice of the development to acting Chipinge town secretary ."I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the secretary general of the MDC-T dated August 4, stating that the following, Zivanai Nyakuchena, Sarah Marwa, Chrispen Rambu and Raina Madanyika in terms of section 278 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 129 (1) (k) wards (1), (2), (8) and 4 are now vacant," reads part of the letter from the MinisterMoyo said council was expected to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the four vacant council seats.