Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora labels Jonathan Moyo as yesterday politician

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has mocked former Zanu-PF chief propagandist Professor Jonathan Moyo saying he was far from being clever as a political strategist.

Mwonzora, whose party has a banner at the party headquarters in Harare proclaiming him as a strategist, said Zimbabwe now needed politics of rational disputation and not the "outdated" propaganda strategies by Professor Jonathan Moyo.

This was after Moyo repeatedly labelled Mwonzora a Zanu-PF puppet and stooge who ws being used to destroy the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.  Mwonzora said Professor Moyo was outfoxed by the Lacoste camp of Zanu-PF leading to his flight to foreign lands in November 2017 when Robert Mugabe was toppled.

Professor Moyo was in the vanquished G40 camp that sought to block Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe. The military took out tanks and guns onto the streets, and got support from the public and even leading opposition figures such as Morgan Tsvangirai, Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe who joined in celebrating the collapse of the Mugabe administration.

"If indeed you are as clever as you sound how come with all that State machinery at your disposal you were so out-smarted in November 2017?" Mwonzora tore into Moyo. "Your politics is now outdated and you are past your prime. It's now time for rational disputation."

This came in response to earlier insinuations by Professor Moyo that Zanu-PF had captured Mwonzora alongside Lovemore Madhuku, Thokozani Khupe and virtually all opposition figures who were not working with Chamisa.

"From 2000 Mnangagwa started using his positions as Parliament Speaker and Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration with CIO, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and UK intelligence links to forge a Zanu-PF factional base whose core was in his clan and MDC MPs and officials. To make the long story short, that led to the November 2017 coup and this!" said Professor Moyo.

In the list he shared, Professor Moyo also included Eddie Cross, who recently wrote Mnangagwa's biography. Obert Gutu, Blessing Chebundo, Jessie Majome and Tongai Matutu also made Moyo's list.

The two have been tearing into each other all week.

In his assessment of the opposition in general, Professor Moyo said the major thing that distinguished Zanu-PF from its opposition is that Zanu-PF was a party of action whilst the opposition was focused more on words.

"… my experience inside and outside Zanu-PF and Government is that the KEY DIFFERENCE between Zanu-PF and the MDC is that, for better or worse, Zanu-PF does its politics through ACTIONS; while the MDC does its politics through WORDS!"



Meanwhile, the MDC-T led by Mwonzora has recalled Chamisa's four elected councillors in Chipinge.

The four Councillors who have been recalled are chairman Zivanai Nyakuchena Ward 1, Sarah Marwa Sithole Ward 2, Raina Madenyika Ward 4 and Chrispen Rambu Ward 8.

Mwonzora's recalls have paralysed councils throughout the country and rendered the Parliament of Zimbabwe impotent, Masvingo Mirror reports.

"I just heard about it. I am yet to get official communication," said Nyakuchena.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo has since written a letter giving notice of the development to acting Chipinge town secretary .

"I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the secretary general of the MDC-T dated August 4, stating that the following, Zivanai Nyakuchena, Sarah Marwa, Chrispen Rambu and Raina Madanyika in terms of section 278 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 129 (1) (k) wards (1), (2), (8) and 4 are now vacant," reads part of the letter from the Minister

Moyo said council was expected to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the four vacant council seats.


Source - Zimbabwe Voice

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

27 mins ago | 29 Views

Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

30 mins ago | 57 Views

Chin'ono barred from traveling to South Africa

43 mins ago | 257 Views

'Postpone 2023 until implement reforms' advised SADC - village idiot paid no heed then or now

47 mins ago | 106 Views

Simba Makoni joining Chamisa's 'new' Alliance?

58 mins ago | 482 Views

Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium project gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Kuda Tagwirei's real name

3 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

6 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

7 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

8 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

8 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

8 hrs ago | 908 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

10 hrs ago | 6121 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

14 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

15 hrs ago | 1919 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

15 hrs ago | 2624 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

15 hrs ago | 742 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

15 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

15 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

15 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

15 hrs ago | 283 Views

Hope for football resumption

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

15 hrs ago | 538 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

15 hrs ago | 996 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

15 hrs ago | 352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days