Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's lithium project gathers momentum

by Business reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Arcadia Lithium Project (ALP) - which was commissioned early this year - has begun shipments of technical grade bulk samples for product qualification to offtake partners in Europe as the project gathers momentum.

Arcadia is one of the most advanced lithium projects globally, with a Definitive Feasibility Study, offtake partners and a clear pathway to production.

According to high placed sources at the mining firm, the shipments of lithium samples commenced last month.

"Arcadia completed construction of its lithium pilot plant and is sending 20 metric tonnes as a sample to the company's clients in China Sino Mine and Sibelco Belgium.

"ALP stands a chance to supply to the world's largest buyer and it is finalising an independent feasibility study. The feasibility study will unlock the US$100 million funding of a bigger project, which will see the company producing 240 000 metric tonnes ultra-ore iron per year."

Though ALP has seven-year offtake agreements in place with Sibelco in Belgium and Sinomine in China, sources say there are ongoing offtake negotiations with strategic groups from across Japan, China and Europe.

The addressable technical market in ceramics/glass for petalite is 450 000 tonnes per annum.

With the view to maximize the global supply opportunity for petalite and lithium, the Government accorded ALP, a Special Economy Zone accreditation to provide significant financial and logistical advantages.

Arcadia's SEZ status allows offshore forex banking, exemptions on withholding tax for dividends, remittances and royalties as well as customs clearance at mine site.

Zimbabwe has plans to boost mineral production in a bid to grow the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry by 2023.

Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

29 mins ago | 32 Views

Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

32 mins ago | 61 Views

Chin'ono barred from traveling to South Africa

45 mins ago | 264 Views

'Postpone 2023 until implement reforms' advised SADC - village idiot paid no heed then or now

48 mins ago | 110 Views

Simba Makoni joining Chamisa's 'new' Alliance?

60 mins ago | 496 Views

Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mwonzora labels Jonathan Moyo as yesterday politician

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Kuda Tagwirei's real name

3 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

6 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

8 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

8 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

8 hrs ago | 908 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

10 hrs ago | 6128 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

14 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

15 hrs ago | 1919 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

15 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

15 hrs ago | 742 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

15 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

15 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

15 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

15 hrs ago | 283 Views

Hope for football resumption

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

15 hrs ago | 538 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

15 hrs ago | 998 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

15 hrs ago | 352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days