Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Farmers from Penrose and Siyalima farms in Guruve are now living in fear of Chief Chipuriro who is demanding money from farmers claiming that they are cutting down trees.


Village head Wellington Chiparanyanga confirmed that people are paying money to the chief for cutting trees and failure to do so their property is taken.

"People  are now living in fear here to the extent of letting their livestock stay in bushes. The chief is demanding money from farmers failure to do so he is taking their fertilizers and livestock.

Some has gone to an extent of destroying their homes and ran away".

The village head confirmed that more than 20 people  lost property to the chief and it was never agreed with the villagers.

Chief Chipuriro's mobile phone went answered up to the time of this publication.

It is further alleged that Guruve police are refusing to accept complaints from the victims.

Efforts to contact the police were fruitless.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days