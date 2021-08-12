Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Simba Makoni joining Chamisa's 'new' Alliance?

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted that another alliance is coming for the purpose of the 2023 elections, Pindula reported.

Chamisa posted a picture of himself and former Finance Minister, Simba Makoni, on Twitter prompting some of his followers to quiz him on the meaning of the picture.

He captioned it as follows:


Some of his followers asked if Makoni was part of his plan to dislodge the ruling Zanu-PF from power. One of his followers, African Prince (Ticha) @MupfukudzwaT asked:




Chamisa responded suggesting that he was planning something big with the founder of the Mavambo Kusile/Dawn party.

He said:


The response was interpreted as confirmation that the former ICT Minister was planning to form another alliance with politicians and political parties.

Source - pindula

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

29 mins ago | 32 Views

Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

31 mins ago | 61 Views

Chin'ono barred from traveling to South Africa

45 mins ago | 263 Views

'Postpone 2023 until implement reforms' advised SADC - village idiot paid no heed then or now

48 mins ago | 110 Views

Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium project gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mwonzora labels Jonathan Moyo as yesterday politician

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Kuda Tagwirei's real name

3 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

6 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

8 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

8 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

8 hrs ago | 908 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

10 hrs ago | 6127 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

14 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

15 hrs ago | 1919 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

15 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

15 hrs ago | 742 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

15 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

15 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

15 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

15 hrs ago | 283 Views

Hope for football resumption

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

15 hrs ago | 538 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

15 hrs ago | 998 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

15 hrs ago | 352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days