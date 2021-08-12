Latest News Editor's Choice


Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the late national heroine Jane Lungile Ngwenya as a courageous woman who played a pivotal role in the liberation of the country and pioneered the discourse of gender equality.

He was speaking during the burial of Ngwenya at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.

"It is with deep sorrow and grief that we are gathered yet again, at this sacred shrine, to lay to rest and celebrate the life of one of the last standing firebrand nationalists, trailblazing female freedom fighter and epitome of
courageous leadership, the late National Heroine, Jane Lungile Ngwenya," he said.

"In the late National Heroine, the country has lost a rich fountain of knowledge of the national liberation heritage, a legendary broadcaster of liberation, persuasive female political commissar and role model.

"She was undoubtedly part of a rare breed of women who defied the gender stereotypes of her time and deconstructed the narrow perception of African women during the days of the white settler regime. Her bravery, courage, determination and selfless service, towards ensuring a free, developed, peaceful and united country must be forever emulated and promoted, more so, by the women of our great country."

President Mnangagwa urged all women to take a leaf from the life of the late heroine.

"I urge women across all sectors to occupy space along their male counterparts based on capacity, ability and meritocracy. I am confident and have no doubt that women are more than capable to perform as well as men or even much better."

Gogo Jane Ngwenya died last Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long illness, a few days before the nation would have honoured and celebrated her outstanding contribution to the national cause by being conferred the Grand Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award, which is the second highest honour Zimbabwe reserves for her most distinguished sons and daughters.

She would have been the first living female recipient of such an outstanding award.

Born on June 15 1935, in the then Buhera Reserve under colonial Rhodesia, the late Ngwenya stood out as a firebrand female cadre who lent militancy to the nationalist movement in its early phase alongside nationalist luminaries, she founded and launched the National Democratic Party, NDP, thereafter founding ZAPU after the NDP was banned.

Cde Jane would broadcast persuasive messages from Zambia which led many youths to gather the courage to join the liberation struggle.

After Independence, she became the Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower and Social Welfare which was a key portfolio overseeing the rehabilitation of returnees and refugees from the liberation struggle.

