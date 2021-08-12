4 die in mountain accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR members of an Apostolic church who were coming from an all-night prayer died after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled backwards after suspected engine failure before overturning and rolling several times on a road that passes through Buchwa Mountain in Mberengwa.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident that occurred on Tuesday at around 4.20AM.He said Casper Bangure (40) was on his way back from an all-night prayer driving his vehicle uphill along an unnamed disused mine road on top of Buchwa Mountain in Mberengwa.Bangure, Insp Mahoko said, had three passengers; Joyful Mhlanga (39), Miriam Mhaka (15) and Pamela Ngonidzashe (31), who were Zion Apostolic Church members."Upon approaching a steep ascent along an unnamed disused mine road on top of Buchwa Mountain in Mberengwa the vehicle's engine stalled," said Insp Mahoko.He said the vehicle rolled backwards, overturned before landing on its wheels at a distance of about 200 meters."All the occupants were thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot," said Insp Mahoko. He said the matter was reported to the police who together with community members helped to retrieve the bodies."The bodies were conveyed to Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem," he said.Insp Mahoko said motorists are encouraged to check road worthiness of their vehicles before embarking on a journey."They should also avoid taking risks by travelling on disused and dangerous roads," he said.