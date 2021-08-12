Farmer, village head fight over farmhouse

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BENEFICIARY of the land reform programme at Sailor Jack farm in Nyamandlovu, Umguza district, Matabeleland North province has resisted efforts to evict him from a farmhouse he has occupied since 2003.Qondekhaya Khaya Ndlovu is among other settlers who were allocated land at the farm in 2001 at the height of the land reform programme.In 2003, the Lands ministry gave him rights to occupy the farmhouse, which he has partly turned into a tuckshop, according to documents from the ministry."Please be advised that the holder of this note, Q Ndlovu has the authority from the government's Lands ministry — Matabeleland North province and the District Administrators office to use this homestead at Sailor's Jack as a temporary trading site."The usage of the homestead by any other person besides Q Ndlovu is illegal — from the chief lands office," a notice from one M Sibanda, lands officer (estate management — Matabeleland North province) read in part.Ndlovu recently clashed with a local village head Abit Dube who wanted him out of the property."That homestead has been a source of contention ever since I settled there. I am the rightful owner."Instead of concentrating on my farming business I am finding myself spending a lot of time in courts, and losing money fighting this attempt to remove me from the property," Ndlovu said.In April, Tsholotsho provincial magistrate granted a peace order against Kaliyathi Meke, Zebedia Mthombeni, Robina Ndlovu, Abraham Nare and Abit Dube after they attempted to grab the farmhouse from Ndlovu.In July 2006 and February 2017, Bulawayo High Court judges Justice Mafios Cheda and Nokuthula Moyo respectively ruled in favour of Ndlovu following attempts to evict him from the farmhouse by one Rebecca Dlamini."The defendant and all those claiming through her be and are hereby ordered to vacate Sailor Jack farmhouse within 48 hours of granting of this order failing which the sheriff of Zimbabwe with the assistance of the members of the ZRP be and are hereby directed to evict the defendant and all those claiming through him from Sailor Jack farmhouse and give vacant possession of the house to the plaintiff," Justice Moyo ruled.