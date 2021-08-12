Residents demand receipts for purchased tipper

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Combined Mvurwi Residents Association are demanding receipts for a recently purchased tipper which they feel was over priced.

The truck costed US$84000 and was shown to the community last week.In a letter seen by Bulawayo24.com from the Combined Mvurwi residents and rate payers Association the residents demands transparency.It reads, "We would like to applaud and thank the council on the development, the cost was said to be US$ 84,000 but we believe you forgot to avail the receipts".In the same letter residents demands all documents pertaining the acquisition of the Tipper.Town Chairperson Alderman Shereni Mazhambe (ZANU PF) tried to downplay the case saying they went for a cheaper supplier after advertising."We placed an advert and went for the cheapest supplier and any person complaining is free to come and see the procurement paperwork at the council office".However, the association previously complained of over pricing of a grader and a refuse collection truck which were purchased a while ago and Mazhambe was quick to dismiss the complains.