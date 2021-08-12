Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kaseke refuses ZTA package

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
CORRESPONDENCE between former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) former board chairperson Chipo Mtasa and former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has exposed how the ZTA board has over the years failed to contain chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke, who is refusing a retirement package despite not reporting for work after suffering a stroke two years ago.

Government and ZTA officials told The NewsHawks this week that Kaseke has over the years enjoyed the protection of the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), particularly that of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.

Kaseke suffered a stroke in November 2018 and has failed to report for work since then, but is refusing the exit package being offered by the interim board, complicating the processes to replace him.

In a 20 July 2017 email with the subject: ZTA Board Chairman Issues of Concern, Mtasa wrote to then minister Mzembi complaining about Kaseke's conduct and combativeness which made him feared at the ZTA.

At the time, the ZTA board was trying to offer Kaseke a contract, as he was operating without one, while receiving a package which the authority could not afford.

"Hon minister, I still feel that I am not capable of handling the chief executive and issues around him. I fear this would be harmful to me as a person both in business and privately and it's not going to work. There is a lot of fear within ZTA and I know the team is unwilling to talk for fear of reprisals," Mtasa wrote.

"I wish to inform you Hon Minister of my concerns around ZTA which I believe will make my continued service as chairperson very difficult.

"1. Governance Issues (a) Chief Executive Contract: finalisation of contract remains in limbo due to differences on the remuneration levels. Chief executive expects package and is actually getting this, but is way above what our view as a board we can afford. He keeps citing a 2005 letter from OPC. This is so difficult to resolve."

In an audit report published in July 2019, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri also reported that Kaseke was heading the authority without a contact of employment.

"There was no contract of employment for the chief executive. The reference point of the conditions of service for the chief executive was his contract of employment with his previous employer. The implications thereof are no basis for legal recourse in case of disputes hence a contract of employment should be negotiated, documented and signed," the audit report read.

In the report, management responded, saying that Kaseke was being paid in accordance with the instruction from the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, as he had been appointed though the Office of the President, hence his contract was to be deemed to be in existence.

Mtasa also reported that the board had not been given access to audited accounts from 2014 to 2016, despite audits having been conducted, a development she found worrisome.

She said Kaseke was generally very threatening and combative, especially when accountability issues arose. Kaseke was also reportedly in the habbit of using his links with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials to intimidate board members.

"Upon informing the chief executive that I was unable to proceed with finalising without clear direction from the OPC, he seemingly accepted. However, I then got a surprise visit in the week from Mr Goodson Nguni (a former Zacc commissioner) claiming he was only on a courtesy visit. He then said his team at Anti-Corruption were consulting him on my case of alleged malpractices while at RTG (Rainbow Tourism Group). He then further stated that he was with Mr Kaseke who requested him to be careful with my cases as I was now the ZTA board chair. I took this as a veiled threat for me," Mtasa wrote in the email.

She also informed the minister about how Kaseke lost his cool when she tried to stop him from abusing a Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe facility meant for tourism development, by buying himself and ZTA directors luxury vehicles.

"ZTA was granted a (US)$1million facility by RBZ and then provided the board with loan utilisation schedule of which (US)$550 000 was going to be allocated to vehicles for the chief executive and the directors. I then enquired with RBZ on the loan utilisation to which RBZ were furious that the funds were going to be used (abused) in buying vehicles instead of tourism development," she wrote.

"When the chief executive discovered this, it became a major issue, in which a lot of emotions arose and for peace at the board, I had to apologise that I had ‘blocked' the facility. This was going to derail all board activities, so I then undertook to take the chief executive to RBZ to have it reinstated. Upon going to RBZ, the governor reinstated that he would not have the facility abused and although I was vindicated, it had to be a very delicate manoeuvre."

ZTA has been operating without a substantive chief executive officer and board chairperson for more than two years.

It is a state entity responsible for marketing and the branding of Zimbabwe as a destination, as well the licensing and registration of tourism players.

Source - The NewsHawks

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zezuru hardliners blocked Mnangagwa from becoming Defence minister

48 mins ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwean engineer runs Afghanistan's gemology plant

55 mins ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa associates behind the US$1.3 billion mega deal

59 mins ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa's penchant for dodgy companies astonishing

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Esidakeni Farm wrangle turns nasty

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Chicken Inn manager, guard stole cash and staged robbery, court hears

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Residents demand receipts for purchased tipper

9 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars escalate

12 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Chiwenga moves to elbow out Auditor-General

12 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Mwonzora's party rocked by fresh divisions

12 hrs ago | 2077 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for selling non-existent stand

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

Poachers axe 3 ZimParks rangers

12 hrs ago | 1880 Views

No jab, no exam: College tells students

12 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Trade unionists file $38m lawsuit for unlawful arrest

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Student takes Zimsec head-on over seized results

12 hrs ago | 918 Views

Man kills mentally challenged mother

12 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Beitbridge accounts for 89% of returnees per week'

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zanu-PF does not deserve our votes

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Farmer, village head fight over farmhouse

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Harare workers throng Chitungwiza Hospital for COVID-19 vaccines

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

4 die in mountain accident

12 hrs ago | 871 Views

Woman hires hitmen for hubby, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Thieves plunge Byo suburbs into darkness

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

Drug dealer in court for murder

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Shrine death: Cops hunt for girl's grave

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

SA businessman arrested in Zimbabwe over presidential solar plant project dispute

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

FC Platinum drawn against Sagrada Esperanca

22 hrs ago | 404 Views

Jane Ngwenya laid to rest

22 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chin'ono barred from traveling to South Africa

22 hrs ago | 3023 Views

'Postpone 2023 until implement reforms' advised SADC - village idiot paid no heed then or now

22 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Simba Makoni joining Chamisa's 'new' Alliance?

22 hrs ago | 6794 Views

Traditional leader causes terror to tobacco farmers

23 hrs ago | 1026 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days