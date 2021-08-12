Girl commits suicide over unnecessary movement dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD Bindura girl committed suicide on Thursday after she was rebuked by her mother over unnecessary movements and she decided to take her life away.

According to acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo the girl drank poison and died upon admission at Bindura hospital."I can confirm the death of Vanessa Tambanewenyu who committed suicide after she was rebuked of unnecessary movements by her mother Modi Chigume, the girl took termite poison from their storeroom and drank it," Dhliwayo said."She was found lying on the floor complaining of stomach ache by her mother she picked her and rushed her to hospital where she died upon admission."Police urged children to accept counseling from their parents and guardians"It is disheartening to note that the deceased failed to resolve parental rebuke we are appealing to children that parents have been ordained to guide children and poisoning one's self is a sign of cruelty and must be avoided at all cost."