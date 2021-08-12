Neighbour cheats death after interfering in bedroom affairs

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Centenary man is battling for life at a local hospital after he was severely attacked with a wooden log by his neighbour after he tried to intervene at the latter's homestead where a couple was having a misunderstanding over infidelity issues.A Good Samaritan Dominic Enock (30) of Dendere village is hospitalized at St Alberts Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment after being attacked by Lloyd Kasekete all over the body with a wooden log.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm an attempted murder case in Centenary where Kasekete heavily assaulted Enock woth a wooden log and left him for dead after Enock tried to intervene in an infidelity misunderstanding involving Kasekete and his wife Sarudzai Mareku," Dhliwayo said."When Enock intervened Mareku managed to escape and the charged Kasekete picked a log and began to assault Enock.The police urged people to find better ways of conflict resolution rather than violence.