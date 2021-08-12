Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Burning truck kills one

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A TOYOTA Dyna truck which was being driven by Luckson Mutemeri  (67) allegedly caught fire at 92 km peg along Harare Mukumbura highway on Thursday and forced two passengers on board to jump off the moving truck killing one on the spot and leaving the other seriously injured.


The truck registration number AFH had four passengers on board but the other two escaped without injuries.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector confirmed the fatal road accident.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident where Tinashe Kuhlande died on the spot after jumping from a burning truck while West Nyambuya (31)  is admitted at Bindura hospital and his condition is serious," Dhliwayo said.

It is further alleged that the truck was carrying flammable substances when it caught fire and the driver was alerted by other motorists had caught fire and two passengers had already jumped off the moving truck, the truck was burnt and reduced to a shell.

Police warned motorists to desist from carrying flammable substances and avoid jumping off moving vehicles.

Source - Byo24news

