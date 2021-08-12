Mvurwi woman throws newly born baby in dam

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A40-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly wrapped her newly born baby with a sack and a stone before throwing it in a dam.

Jessica Matadya of Dangamera farm, Mvurwi is assisting police with investigations.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm a case of infanticide where a mother threw her newly born baby in a dam wrapped in a sack, the dead body was discovered by little children who were playing close the dam and alerted their elders," said.A police report was filed at Velvekia police base and following a tip off the police managed to arrest Matadya who divulged how she committed the offense.Police warned people to respect the sanctity of life by not killing innocent souls.