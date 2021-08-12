Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mvurwi woman throws newly born baby in dam

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A40-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly wrapped her newly born baby with a sack and a stone before throwing it in a dam.


Jessica Matadya  of Dangamera farm, Mvurwi is assisting police with investigations.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of infanticide where a mother threw her newly born baby in a dam wrapped in a sack, the dead body was discovered by little children who were playing close the dam and alerted their elders," said.

A police report was filed at Velvekia police base and following a tip off the police managed to arrest Matadya who divulged how she committed the offense.

Police warned people to respect the sanctity of life by not killing innocent souls.

Source - Byo24news

