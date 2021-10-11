Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: ZANU PF youths violently attack Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Oct 2021 at 11:33hrs | Views
The opposition MDC has alleged that Nelson Chamisa's convoy has been attacked by ZANU PF Youths on his way to Masvingo.

Posting through their Twitter account, MDC said, "Over 200 youths mobilized by ZANU PF have violently attacked President Chamisa's convoy & advance team on their way to meet community leaders in Masvingo. They stoned cars, barricaded roads with burning logs & assaulted members of our team who've now been hospitalized."

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days