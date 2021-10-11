BREAKING: ZANU PF youths violently attack Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#BREAKING Over 200 youths mobilized by ZANU PF have violently attacked President Chamisa's convoy & advance team on their way to meet community leaders in Masvingo. They stoned cars, barricaded roads with burning logs & assaulted members of our team who've now been hospitalized. — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 11, 2021

The opposition MDC has alleged that Nelson Chamisa's convoy has been attacked by ZANU PF Youths on his way to Masvingo.