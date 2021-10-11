Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Girls in Zimbabwe are still technologically backwards

by Stephen Jakes
11 Oct 2021 at 13:53hrs | Views
Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) President Linda Tsungirirai Masarira has said girls in Zimbabwe are still technologically backwards.

He said this as the nation celebrates the International Day Of The Girl Child with the intention to dedicate the growth of girls around the world.

"The International Day Of The Girl Child  theme for 2021  is "Digital generation. Our generation." Girls in Zimbabwe are still technologically backwards. There is a misconception in our beloved country that being on social media means one is up to date with the digital era. We have over 2million girls who have never used a computer in our country and some who have never seen a computer or operated a phone," she said in a statement released by her spokesperson Everjoy Chidindi.

"As a woman-led party, Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) believe in grooming and mentoring girls to be LEADers. We believe that girls are change-makers. They are a fundamental source of transformational change for gender equality and technology is an important tool to support their activism and leadership."

She said in solidarity with UN women, we are calling for equal access to internet and digital devices for girls' and targeted investments to facilitate opportunities for girls to safely and meaningfully access, use, lead and design technology.

"The Ministry of ICT in conjunction with the Ministry of Primary and High Education should ensure that the ICT curriculum is fully implemented in all schools in Zimbabwe. "Digital inclusion and literacy open new avenues to learning, earning and leading for girls, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has also deepened the gender divide around connectivity and online safety, with girls facing economic and social barriers to internet and device access," she said.

"Our hearts desire for change. Change that is visible and tangible.
As we commemorate The International Day of the Girl Child we are hereby lamenting , looking at the issues that are affecting the girl child beyond the digital gender gap. This awareness was formed on 11 October 2012 to support more opportunities for girls and to increase awareness of gender inequality faced by girls world wide based upon gender. As an individual it's your duty to evaluate yourself as to how many things you have done in regards to the girl child or in concern with the girl child."

She said as LEAD have addressed many issues that include child marriages, gender inequality and gender based violence just to mention a few.

"We filed an application at the Constitutional Court focusing on the marriage bill to be clarified in favour of the legal age for marriage and to align laws to do with the legal age of majority and legal age to consent. Every year we donate sanitary wear to disadvantaged and less privileged girls to ensure menstrual dignity," she said.

"We have done all this because we pay attention to the lamentations of the girl child. It is our duty as humans to be humane and take good care of each other. Through this we can make the world a better place and together we can bring change that we aspire to see."

Source - Byo24News

