Cheating 'Clever' man kills self over leaked messages

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Rushinga man Clever Mashange (39) allegedly committed suicide by drinking a pesticide after his cheating texts messages with another married woman leaked to his wife.According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe Mashange died on his way to hospital after consuming a pesticide in fear of being confronted by the husband of his girlfriend."I can confirm a sudden death case in Rushinga where Mashange drank a pesticide after his wife Joyce Bhutsu found cheating chats between her husband and another married woman in the same village whose husband was away, Mundembe said."Bhutsu confronted her husband and threatened to inform the husband of Mashange's girlfriend about the illicit affair resulting in Mashange drinking a pesticide."It is further alleged that Mashange was found writhing in pain by his wife after he consumed the pesticide and died on his way to hospital.Police warned members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and seek counselling when ever they have problems.