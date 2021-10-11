Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Namibian professional hunters also conserve wildlife

by Emmanuel Koro
11 Oct 2021 at 19:01hrs | Views
They bring international hunters and income to Africa.

Additionally, they contribute to wildlife management and conservation through acceptable hunting ethics.  They also use hunting income to pay for wildlife and habitat conservation.

Therefore, if professional hunters didn't exist, it would have been a missed opportunity for both wildlife conservation and wildlife producer communities' socioeconomic wellbeing in Africa, including Namibia.

Yet, very little conservation credit seems to be given to the professional hunters' role towards promoting wildlife conservation in Africa.
Wildlife conservation is at the very heart of Namibia Professional Hunting Association (NAPHA)'s hunting business.

"Ethical hunting and conservation go hand in hand," said the NAPHA Vice- President, Mr Axel Cramer an interview, this month.  "Our intent is to ensure and promote ethical conduct, sustainable use of natural resources and to secure the industry for current and future generations. We are very optimistic about the future of hunting in our country because hunting is part of our existence and deeply entrenched in our value system,  especially members of NAPHA who provide the highest standard of professional service to international hunting guests. Our members are expected to hunt strictly in accordance with the ethical principles as stipulated in our hunting code. The professional hunters and their guests are encouraged to act responsibly towards nature, wildlife, and the local population."

Namibia is one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world. Official records show that 48% of Namibian land is currently under some form of conservation management, which is the highest percentage of conservation management in the world.

"Preserving wilderness and habitat is not only the obligation of our Government in national parks or communal conservancies," said Mr Cramer. "Each farm on private land in Namibia plays a big and vital role by using conservation hunting as an alternative use where traditional agricultural activity is not sustainable anymore. Foreign income from hunters is a valuable contribution towards our Gross Domestic Product (GDP} and an employment multiplier in the informal sector."   

He said that wildlife conservation hunting generates "additional funding which we donate towards community projects and events."

NAPHA estimates that Namibia's national wildlife herd "is just over three million animals." This is more than the country's entire human population.

"Hunting in Namibia especially on private land is the best way of protecting wildlife habitat on a large scale," said Mr Cramer.

"The other great thing about hunting on private land in Namibia is that it offers a diverse form of alternative land use as opposed to traditional agricultural activities. In the past, very few animals occurred on farms around Namibia but with the expansion of the water infrastructure on farms and by transferring ownership of game to farmers, numbers started to increase.

"Today we have 60% more game than in the late 1950s as professional hunters started to pay landowners for hunted game and farms were converted to hunting areas or conservancies.

"This also incentivized farmers to re-introduce species back on their ground and conservation areas started to flourish. Sustainable hunting is the key to conservation and protecting wildlife and habitat in Africa. Only natural resources which are well looked after by hunters and conservationists will have a chance to survive in our country to the benefit of existing and future generations."

Namibia's official records show that the "biggest chunk of the money contributed through hunting concessions on state land goes into anti-poaching and rhino management, followed by protected areas and then human-wildlife conflict mitigation."

"The NAPHA members have proven that hunting, through sustainable game utilization, ensures the protection of natural habitat and with this its inhabitants, wildlife, and local communities alike," said Mr Cramer.

Namibia offers areas that are completely unfenced where game can roam freely.

Affectionately known as the land of the brave, Namibia is an attractive hunting destination with diverse landscapes where the game can be hunted in natural habitat; ranging from thick Kalahari sand to open or dense bushveld, mountainous terrain, semi-desert and wetlands.

Elsewhere, the Founder and President of the USA-based Conservation Force, Mr John J. Jackson III recently acknowledged Namibia's wildlife conservation success, particularly lion conservation. In a paper published in the 2018 World Conservation Bulletin, Mr Jackson observes that Namibia had achieved lion conservation success.

"Namibia has an increasing, free-roaming lion population outside of its national parks," he said.
 
"There were only 20 lions in the entire Northwest in 1995. Today (In 2018), there are over 130 and increasing (NACSO – Namibia Association of CBNRM Support Organisations).
 
"The largest number of surviving wild lion are not in these private and communal conservancies. They are in gazetted government hunting concessions, which are "protected areas" under the IUCN classification system.

"By management design, hunting areas secure most lion range and lion and the prey that they depend upon."

Meanwhile, NAPHA members are relieved with the recovery of international hunting from the COVID-19 international travel bans that almost collapsed the country's hunting and photographic safari industries in 2020.

"With the ongoing and constantly changing rules and regulations pertaining to the COVID -19 pandemic, hunting has increased somewhat during 2021 and has to date shown some recovery which provided much desired relieve," said Mr Cramer.

A recent NAPHA survey showed that the number of international hunters was increasing and averaging at 5 000 annually, from 2016-2019.

Sadly, when COVID-19 hit the industry in 2020 the number of international hunters reduced drastically.  

The 2021 hunting season has no doubt brought 'a breath of fresh air' and hope for NAPHA members because the number of international hunters hunting in Namibia is now increasing. A total of 1 000 international hunters came to hunt in Namibia as of August 2021. This was revealed in a NAPHA August 2021 survey.

The 2021 total number of international hunters is expected to increase significantly when that country's hunting season ends on 30 November 2021.

"Hunting has increased somewhat during 2021and has to date shown some recovery which provided much desired relieve," said Mr Cramer.

About the writer: Emmanuel Koro is a Johannesburg-based international award-winning independent environmental journalist who writes extensively on environment and development issues in Africa.

Source - Emmanuel Koro

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days