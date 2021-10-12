Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farmer kills self in an inferno

by Simbarashe Sithole in Chiweshe
12 Oct 2021 at 18:52hrs | Views
A 59-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe based female farmer died yesterday after she was overwhelmed by a veld fire she had started in land clearing.

The woman who was identified by the police as Borna died on the spot after she was burnt and reduced to ashes.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Mubaira village, Chiweshe where Borna was burnt beyond recognition after the fire she started to clear her land overwhelmed her remains were discovered by her daughter-in-law hours later who filed a police report," Mundembe said.

Police warned members of the public to avoid veld fires and urged farmers to make compost in a bid to get rid of crop residues.

Feedback
simbasitho@bulawayo24.com
Twitter@simbasitho
WhatsApp +27610282354

Source - Byo24News

