Zimra stalling development in the country

News / National

by Shelton Muchena recently in Victoria falls

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is throwing stones in the way of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision 2030 as they are charging exorbitant duty to local and international investors who would want to invest in country.While the Authority is solely responsible for the country's revenue collection, it has been observed that that some of the duties and taxes charged are exorbitant and scare away potential investors.The 'Zimbabwe is Open for Bussness', mantra is further thrown into the dust bin when conditions set by the Authority are outrageous.Over the years, reports have been received over equipment confiscated by Zimra over payment of duty.Recently, Zimra demanded a lot of money few days before the official opening of one of the world class state of the art Mano hotel which is owned by by Zimbabwean journalist Dr Matifadza Nyazema.Speaking to this publication, Dr Nyazema said Zimra was one of the parastatals that are hindering the full growth of the country's economic growth.'Instead of them (Zimra) being an active player in the country' s economic turnaround, they are more of being enemies of progress. Surely the duty they are charging are just too much', said Dr Nyazema.Nyazema's outburst comes after the official opening of the facility has been called off following reports that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has ordered the proprietors to pay $1,7 million duty for furniture imported from South Africa. The consignment, mostly wooden furniture, was made in South Africa and imported in containers, which are still sealed and parked outside the hotel.Dr Nyazema said she had to import the furniture because she could not get local manufacturers who could make the designs she wanted on time. The 18 standard suites are complete and ready while work on the forest villa with two bathrooms, outside showers, a private lounge and reception is still underway. Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu visited he facility yesterday where he was told about the Zimra impasse. The minister, who earlier had visited other facilities in the resort town, commended the hotel and pledged to intervene to ensure resolution of the tax issue with Zimra."It's encouraging for us in Government to have people with confidence in the sector. You had applied for some rebates and it is our wish that you don't go through what you are going through."We in Government will continue to support because this is a story to share especially when it's a female-led investment," said Ndlovu."You are bringing modernity and maintaining nature as we are told that you only cut two trees as you built structures around the trees. With $8 million put here, we hope high-end market will have adequate accommodation.""As tourism, we are one sector which needs everyone's effort. This facility was supposed to open tomorrow but because there are issues with duty and taxes it can't," he saidLast year, Mpilo Hospital's training equipment was seized with Zimra demanding £3 000 duty from an international organisation that sourced the kit for kidney biopsy.Reports have also been received of over charging of duty by Zimra in the country's borders.Efforts to get a comment from Zimra Commisoner were fruitless as his phone was not reachable.