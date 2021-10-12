Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra stalling development in the country

by Shelton Muchena recently in Victoria falls
12 Oct 2021 at 19:05hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is throwing stones in the way of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision 2030 as they are charging exorbitant duty to local and international investors who would want to invest in country.

While the Authority is solely responsible for the country's revenue collection, it has been observed that that some of the duties and taxes charged are exorbitant and scare away potential investors.

The 'Zimbabwe is Open for Bussness', mantra is further thrown into the dust bin when conditions set by the Authority are outrageous.

Over the years, reports have been received over equipment confiscated by Zimra over payment of duty.

Recently,  Zimra demanded a lot of money few days before the official opening of one of the world class state of the art Mano hotel which is owned by by Zimbabwean journalist Dr Matifadza Nyazema.

Speaking to this publication,  Dr Nyazema said Zimra was one of the parastatals that are hindering the full growth of the country's economic growth.
'Instead of them (Zimra) being an active player in the country' s economic turnaround, they are more of being enemies of progress. Surely the duty they are charging are just too much', said Dr Nyazema.

Nyazema's outburst comes after the official opening of the facility has been called off following reports  that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has ordered the proprietors to pay $1,7 million duty for furniture imported from South Africa. The consignment, mostly wooden furniture, was made in South Africa and imported in containers, which are still sealed and parked outside the hotel.

Dr Nyazema said she had to import the furniture because she could not get local manufacturers who could make the designs she wanted on time. The 18 standard suites are complete and ready while work on the forest villa with two bathrooms, outside showers, a private lounge and reception is still underway. Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu visited he facility yesterday where he was told about the Zimra impasse. The minister, who earlier had visited other facilities in the resort town, commended the hotel and pledged to intervene to ensure resolution of the tax issue with Zimra.

"It's encouraging for us in Government to have people with confidence in the sector. You had applied for some rebates and it is our wish that you don't go through what you are going through.

"We in Government will continue to support because this is a story to share especially when it's a female-led investment," said Ndlovu.
"You are bringing modernity and maintaining nature as we are told that you only cut two trees as you built structures around the trees. With $8 million put here, we hope high-end market will have adequate accommodation."

"As tourism, we are one sector which needs everyone's effort. This facility was supposed to open tomorrow but because there are issues with duty and taxes it can't," he said

Last year, Mpilo Hospital's training equipment was seized with Zimra demanding £3 000 duty from an international organisation that sourced the kit for kidney biopsy.

Reports have also been received of over charging of duty by Zimra in the country's borders.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimra Commisoner were fruitless as his phone was not reachable.

Source - Shelton Muchena recently in Victoria falls

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days