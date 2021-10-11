18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

At least 18 police officers in Bindura were arrested and detained yesterday for allegedly assaulting ZANU PF officials who were conducting a restructuring exercise a fortnight ago in the mining town.

Sources told Bulawayo24.com that the cops are being charged with public violence and are set to appear in court today at Bindura magistrates courts."We arrested 18 cops for public violence and they are set to appear in court today," said the source.Some of the victims are still nursing injuries from the police brutality.This has prompted the transfer of the force's provincial commanders.More to follow......