Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
11 hrs ago | Views
At least 18 police officers in Bindura were arrested and detained yesterday for allegedly assaulting ZANU PF officials who were conducting a restructuring exercise a fortnight ago in the mining town.


Sources told Bulawayo24.com that the cops are being charged with public violence and are set to appear in court today at Bindura magistrates courts.

"We arrested 18 cops for public violence and they are set to appear in court today," said the source.

Some of the victims  are still nursing injuries from the police brutality.

This has prompted the transfer of the  force's provincial commanders.

More to follow......

Feedback 
Twitter@simbasitho
WhatsApp +27610282354
simbasitho@bulawayo24.com


Source - Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

Must Read

NetOne to install 345 base stations

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

1 hr ago | 197 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 5997 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

13 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

13 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Kick ZIFA out

13 hrs ago | 781 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

13 hrs ago | 1888 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

13 hrs ago | 857 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

14 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

14 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

14 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

14 hrs ago | 732 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

14 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

14 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

14 hrs ago | 467 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

14 hrs ago | 188 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

14 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

7 murder victims named

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

15 hrs ago | 82 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

15 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZIFA apologises

15 hrs ago | 283 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days