NetOne to install 345 base stations

by Lloyd Rabaya in Guruve

NetOne has promised the installation of above 300 base stations across Zimbabwe through the National Mobile Broad Band Expansion Project (NMBB3) to enhance access to ICTs across the nation.

Speaking at the commissioning of Siyalima base station the NetOne Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr. Raphael Mushanawani thanked the Government for rendering them financial support to fund the USD71 million project which will see improvement in their operations."The two-year Phase 3 project will see NetOne increasing its foot print through the installation of 345 base stations in all corners of Zimbabwe thereby providing nationwide access to ICTs to all Zimbabweans," he said.The recently launched project includes construction of the wireless communication network, site energy provision, network operation and maintenance system, and other supporting communication hardware and software facilities among other core services throughout the country.The Minister of ICTs and Courier Services Dr. Jenfan Muswere said they tasked NetOne to develop and implement robust network expansion growth projects which can improve the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans up to village level.Through his Ministry, Muswere also promised to create an enabling environment that facilitates the use of information technologies and communication solutions, regardless of location."My Ministry fully facilitates ubiquitous connectivity through the provision of infrastructure and support systems," he said.The public are also starting to appreciate the use of ICTs in most aspects of life since the COVID-19 induced lockdowns made it difficult to meet.This pandemic have also seen health sector, education, mining, industry among other key sectors, embrace the use of ICTs to enhance their operations as well as meet contemporary standards.