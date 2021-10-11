Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

News / National

by Lloyd Rabaya/Simbarashe Sithole

Members of Zimbabwe Republic Police at Bindura rural who allegedly went on rampage and assaulted ZANU PF supporters were remanded in custody today by Bindura Magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

Dick Wisdom Mhonda (36), Munyaradzi Mwaka Marowa (32), Tatenda Bradwell Makuvaza (28), Ndlela Madhlenkosi (29), Darlington Tsikai (34), Evidence Kusemwayenda (33), Yeukai Beatrice Guvamombe (36), Alex Zvarimwa (43), Raymond Guveya (35), Trymore Nyambo (37), Tawanda Chakanyuka (32), Martin Mutize (32), Victor Sibanda (34), Emmanuel Timoti (39) and Brian Hlahla (41) and three others who are still at large were remanded in custody for bail ruling tomorrow.Prosecutor Clement Kuwanda alleged that the cops severely assaulted ZANU-PF officials who were conducting a restructuring exercise a fortnight ago in Bindura.