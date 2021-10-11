Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
Stanbic Bank Marketing Manager – CSI, Events and Sponsorship Lucy Dlodlo, (left) Stanbic Bank Board Member Jonathan Wood (second left), hand over blankets and pillows to Apostolic Church of Pentecost Mbare Pastor, Reverend Emphraim Dube (second from right) and Reverend Anna Dube (right). In the background are the two truckloads of mattresses.
Stanbic Bank has donated 11 mattresses, 22 blankets and 11 pillows to Wings of Hope Children's Home in Houghton Park, southern Harare, in keeping with its commitment to meet the needs of underprivileged children.

The donation is Stanbic Bank's response to the clarion call by the South African Embassy for companies operating in Zimbabwe to donate in cash and kind to local charitable organisations, Children's and / or Old People's Homes and other institutions as part of Nelson Mandela Day commemorations.

Stanbic Bank Board Member, Jonathan Wood said the South African Embassy identifies potential beneficiaries that companies can support as well as the needs of these beneficiary institutions.

"Stanbic Bank is honoured to be involved in such a worthy cause which helps put smiles on the faces of the various needy individuals across the country. The request by the South African Embassy resonates with Stanbic Bank's comprehensive Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives through which it ploughs back into the community in which it operates," said Wood.

He said Stanbic Bank's CSI initiatives span the full spectrum of socio-economic structures such as health, education, sport, the environment and the arts among others. The CSI initiatives are well thought out such that beneficiaries are drawn from various age groups inclusive of children.

Wood said Stanbic is passionate about uplifting the welfare of vulnerable children cognisant of the fact that they are tomorrow's future.

"Stanbic Bank recognises the importance of sound sleep and how it helps one rest and recover after often a hectic day for the children hence it is a pleasure for us to avail the  11 mattresses, 22 blankets and 11 pillows. We take comfort in the fact that the beneficiaries are now looking forward to going to bed safe in the knowledge that they will be tucked in comfortable beds, with blankets and pillows for a good and well deserved rest," said Wood.

The essence of Nelson Mandela Day, which falls on July 18 each year, calls for action through having people ignite the embers of Ubuntu and tackle food insecurity by working together.

The theme for 2021 is "One Hand Can Feed Another" and Wood said Stanbic Bank is pleased to have played its part in ensuring the Embassy achieves its aims and goals.

The need to inspire change is now more critical than ever as people work collectively to overcome the COVID 19 pandemic, which has had a devastating impact on health systems, economies, the lives, livelihood and wellbeing of all.

"As Stanbic Bank we couldn't agree more as can be demonstrated by our channelling US$200 000.00 towards purchase of the much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs),  and various equipment to help combat the menacing COVID 19 over the last year," said Wood.

Wings of Hope representative Justice Nyamadipa said the donation by Stanbic Bank had taken a huge burden off their shoulder as the institution had struggled to provide bedding for the children.

Nyamadipa said it was heartening to get support in this period in which COVID 19 had caused economic hardships on many companies.

"We really are at a loss of words to thank Stanbic Bank for this wonderful gift. For them to donate the items in these trying times is indeed a gesture of unwavering commitment to the cause of the underprivileged and long may this continue," said Nyamadipa.

The Wings of Hope Children's Ministry, is in partnership with Apostolic Church of Pentecost Mbare. It was founded in 2005 as a result of parent dying from HIV/AIDS and children were left vulnerable and sometimes alone. The programme, at inception, was feeding about 300 children from the community of Mbare and from these 300 children, 12 children who were most in need were identified to stay with Pastor Ephraim Dube at the church, in a four roomed house.

The organisation has an increased uptake of children needing assistance. Reverend Dube also opened a bridging school, because most of the children had dropped out and some have never been in school.

Source - Agencies

Must Read

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

15 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

15 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

15 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

15 hrs ago | 3477 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

15 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

15 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

16 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

16 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

16 hrs ago | 1630 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

16 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

16 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

16 hrs ago | 708 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

16 hrs ago | 207 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

16 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

16 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

16 hrs ago | 332 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

16 hrs ago | 313 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

16 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days