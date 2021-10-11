Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa suspends top cop over bashed Zanu-PF officials

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has allegedly suspended acting Officer in Charge Bindura rural after she allegedly failed to control police officers who went on a rampage and assaulted ZANU PF officials who were conducting a restructuring exercise at Bindura business Centre.

The female cop identified as Inspector Phiri was allegedly summoned at State House together with Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe and other top cops and was verbally suspended with immediate effect.

The assault sent shockwaves in the ZANU PF stronghold leaving the president with no option but to order the punishment of the police.

Fifteen police officers who allegedly took part in the assault of ZanuPF party officials have since appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera who granted them ZWL$5000 bail each.

Minister Kazembe pulled a shocker after he reportedly directed the police to drop charges against ZANU PF officials who resisted arrest and assaulted the police but the police are suffering all the more.


MDC A Mashonaland Central Provincial chairman George Gwarada said the move shows how the ruling party abuses security personnel and soldiers are now backing their leader Nelson Chamisa.

"It shows how ZANU PF leadership abuse the security sector personnel that's why soldiers are now saying Ngaapinde hake Mukomana," said Gwarada.

Source - Byo24News

