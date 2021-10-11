Latest News Editor's Choice


Mvurwi man (78) rapes 10-year-old neighbour

by Simbarashe Sithole
Sex-starved 78-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man was sentenced to 7 years in jail after he raped his 10-year-old neighbour's daughter.

Joseph Mangwere of Ealing farm, Mvurwi will however serve four years in jail after regional magistrate Estere Chivasa conditionally suspended three years.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that Magwere raped the victim twice in August after luring her into his bedroom.

He tried to buy her silence with bananas but the matter came to light when the victim's father saw her coming from the old man's house and confronted her.

She divulged everything and the father filed a police report leading to the arrest of the convict.

Source - Byo24News

