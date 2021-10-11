Uncle jailed for raping niece

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 38-YEAR-OLD Shamva man will curse the day he failed to control his sexual appetite and ended up raping his 13-year-old niece in his bedroom.The man who cannot be named for ethical reasons was sentenced to 15 years behind bars by Bindura regional magistrate Estere Chivasa.According to public prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke sometime in February in the afternoon the uncle with his niece at his homestead and proposed love to her.She refused and went to sweep in his bedroom, the uncle followed her tipped her down and raped her.The complainant cried for her help but no one heard her.She narrated her ordeal to her aunty the following day and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of the uncle.