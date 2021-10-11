Latest News Editor's Choice


Dawson names his Sables

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Sables team manager Jason Maritz has announced a 27-man squad for next month's quadrangular rugby tournament that will also feature Kenya, Namibia and Brazil.

The tournament – slated for November 12 to November 21 in South Africa – is meant to kick-start preparations for next year's Rugby Africa Cup finals.

Coach Brendan Dawson made a few changes from the team that played Burkina Faso in the group stages of the Africa Cup.

Tapiwa Tsomondo, Godwin Magenje, Charles Ganhiwa and Darrel Makwasha have been drafted in.

However, missing are the likes of New Zealand-based loosehead prop Doug Juszczyk, whose club season has just begun.

Injury has ruled out Blithe Mavesere, while Shayne Makombe, Matthew McNab, Marcus Nel and Sebastian Roche are tied up with club commitments.

The Sables are expected to regroup on November 1 before making the trip to Cape Town for the tournament.

According to the tournament schedule, Zimbabwe will take on Brazil, while Kenya and Namibia clash.

The winners will meet in the final.

Both matches will be played on November 14, with the losers of the two clashes meeting for placement on the same day as the final on November 21.

For the African nations, the tournament will also serve as a dress rehearsal for next year's Rugby Africa Cup tournament slated for France.

World Rugby and Rugby Africa have decided that the competition will also double as the last qualifying round for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will also be held in France.

The winner automatically qualifies, while the runners-up will join the Repechage tournament, which offers the final attempt to qualify.

In the Africa Cup final tournament, Zimbabwe will face Cote d'Ivoire.

The other teams at the tourney include Namibia, Senegal, Uganda Burkina Faso, Algeria and Kenya.

Sables Squad

Forwards

Tyran Fagan, Dean Makoni, Royal Mwale, George Saungweme, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Aiden Burnett, Tonderai Chawambutsa, Charles Gamhiwa, Lawrence Cleminson, Godwin Mangenje, Bornwell Gwinji

Backs

Hilton Mudariki, Dudlee White-Sharpely, Keith Chiwara, Munashe Chaitezwi, Darrel Makwasha, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Boyd Rouse, Riaan O'Neill, Brendan Mudzekenyedzi, Shingi Katsvere, Martin Mangongo, Tapiwa Mafura

Source - The Sunday Mail

