Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charumbira inches closer to PAP presidency

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
SOUTHERN Africa's candidate for the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Chief Fortune Charumbira, is close to landing the presidency of the continental legislative body after the PAP executive council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for the principle of rotation in the election of its leader.

The traditional leader, who is also a Senator and president of the Chief's Council, was nominated by the PAP Southern Africa caucus as its candidate, but elections were aborted in May this year over disagreements on whether Central and Western African countries were eligible to contest.

The adoption of the resolution comes as a sweet victory for the PAP Southern Africa caucus, which had adopted a firm and uncompromising stance in support of rotating the presidency after a contentious and chaotic elective session of the Bureau in May and June 2021.

The heated contestation at the elective session came after the Central and Western caucuses — the Francophone block — sought to block the rotation principle by attempting to apply a restrictive interpretation of rotation that negates rules of practice stated in the PAP's rules of procedure.

The Eastern and Western Africa caucuses have held the presidency once each, the Central Africa caucus three times, while the Southern and Northern Africa caucuses have not held any position since the inception of PAP in 2004.

In a statement, the Southern Region caucus' campaign coordinator and Chirumhanzu Member of Parliament Barbra Rwodzi confirmed that Chief Charumbira is now a shoo-in for the PAP presidency.

"Please be advised that the African Union Executive Council adopted a decision calling for the principle of rotation in the election of the Pan-African Parliament president, which means that we are inching closer to the presidency," she said.

"We have been in Addis Ababa as PAP Zimbabwe team with the support of Southern Region PAP MPs for almost two weeks lobbying for the principle of rotation for justice and transparency at PAP with all the Foreign Affairs ministers across the continent during their Executive Council and we won yesterday (Friday).

"This is a great achievement towards our fight for geographical rotation at the Pan-African Parliament."

Ms Rwodzi, Chief Charumbira and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava, who sat throughout the meeting until the early hours of Friday, arrived home yesterday from Addis Ababa.

The adoption of the resolution comes after the Southern Africa caucus presented a position paper to PAP after meeting on September 27 demanding the adoption of the principle of rotation.

In the paper, the Southern Africa caucus argued that they were "informed by the recognition of and respect for the entrenched principles of leadership, governance and administration of the organs of the African Union".

The caucus said PAP was established by the African Union to foster unity, democracy and co-operation among African states and its leadership.

Last week, a delegation of the African Union Commission chairperson, Dr Moussa Faki, visited PAP's Southern Africa caucus' bureau in South Africa on a fact-finding mission.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

8 mins ago | 12 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

8 mins ago | 3 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Miss Rural pageant in false start

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Is Guvamatanga altogether there?

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Village head in trouble over shrine

10 mins ago | 11 Views

SA-bred Mafura set for Sables debut

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Top cop acquitted

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Nehanda shrine under siege from illegal gold miners

12 mins ago | 13 Views

Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean bankers sweat over forex crackdown

12 mins ago | 23 Views

They have no answers for Nero's charisma

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Senior cops jailed over smuggling

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Govt to clear 184 000 passports backlog by year end

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Zacc okeys Bulawayo mayor's $165 per month rent

14 mins ago | 11 Views

+200 arrested for not wearing face masks

15 mins ago | 7 Views

No CALAs, no exam results

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Hospital detains stillborn baby for 1 month

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Ingwebu to set up PET, water bottling plants

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Special courts for black market forex dealers

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Duo arrested for murder

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Sewage oozes out of taps, residents abandon houses

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Man seeks court protection from violent lover

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Council mulls closing four clinics

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo weeks away from achieving herd immunity

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Zanu-PF is under siege

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Sanctions affect ordinary people

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Skyscrapers go up in Waterfalls

19 mins ago | 23 Views

Sanctions lobbyists' days are numbered

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mureza to assemble Prim8 vehicle in Zimbabwe

19 mins ago | 16 Views

'We turned adversity into opportunity'

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Hwange MP accused of power project sabotage

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Evidence piles against forex saboteurs

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Giant steel plant roars to life… US$1bn funding secured

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Dawson names his Sables

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF MP assaults party youth as tempers flare ahead of elections

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for rape in Botswana

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Cops join gold mine looting spree

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa needs our support now

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Uncle jailed for raping niece

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mvurwi man (78) rapes 10-year-old neighbour

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mr President, even a husband who makes excuses for failing his family soon finds himself with divorce papers!

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chamisa's Life is in danger

15 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Mnangagwa suspends top cop over bashed Zanu-PF officials

15 hrs ago | 4379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days