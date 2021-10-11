Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Skyscrapers go up in Waterfalls

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
CONSTRUCTION of 10 high-rise residential flats in Prospect, Waterfalls in Harare will begin early next year after the Government invited bids from private developers interested in undertaking the project last week.

The Government tendered for the construction of 10-by- 10-storey skyscrapers under the first phase of a massive housing construction project, which is set to be replicated countrywide.

Thousands of medium-cost units will now be constructed in Prospect after the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities flighted an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting developers with funding to come on board.

In an interview, National Housing Minister Daniel Garwe said construction work will start next year after securing a developer.

"At the moment, it is still a tender process," said Minister Garwe.

"We are looking at developers who have money and are willing to take up the project.

"The blocks of flats are for medium-cost accommodation. Construction will commence early next year after agreeing with the selected developer on the designs."

He said the project will be done speedily and diligently to expedite housing provision.

"We are going to build these vertical structures nationwide and this is Phase One of the programme.

"Very soon we will be moving to other towns and cities building these structures to save land as espoused in the recently launched Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP)," Minister Garwe said.

The national housing backlog is estimated at 1,3 million housing units in urban areas.

Reads the EOI: "The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities of the Republic of Zimbabwe is requesting from interested and potential bidders for Expression of Interest (EOI) for the construction of 10-by-10-storey blocks of flats in Prospect, Waterfalls in Harare.

"Bidders must be registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and must also be registered with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) and or the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) under category A and B of the Building Contractors."

The Government has committed itself to delivering 220 000 housing units by 2025, as prescribed under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

President Mnangagwa launched the ZNHSP last month.

The policy, said Minister Garwe, recognises that sustainable human settlements development is an engine for economic growth through various avenues such as employment creation in the construction industry.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

9 mins ago | 16 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

9 mins ago | 4 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Miss Rural pageant in false start

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Is Guvamatanga altogether there?

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Village head in trouble over shrine

10 mins ago | 11 Views

SA-bred Mafura set for Sables debut

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Top cop acquitted

12 mins ago | 28 Views

Nehanda shrine under siege from illegal gold miners

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean bankers sweat over forex crackdown

13 mins ago | 25 Views

They have no answers for Nero's charisma

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Senior cops jailed over smuggling

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Govt to clear 184 000 passports backlog by year end

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc okeys Bulawayo mayor's $165 per month rent

15 mins ago | 11 Views

+200 arrested for not wearing face masks

16 mins ago | 8 Views

No CALAs, no exam results

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Hospital detains stillborn baby for 1 month

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Ingwebu to set up PET, water bottling plants

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Special courts for black market forex dealers

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Duo arrested for murder

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Sewage oozes out of taps, residents abandon houses

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Man seeks court protection from violent lover

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Council mulls closing four clinics

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo weeks away from achieving herd immunity

19 mins ago | 5 Views

Why Zanu-PF is under siege

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Sanctions affect ordinary people

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Charumbira inches closer to PAP presidency

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Sanctions lobbyists' days are numbered

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Mureza to assemble Prim8 vehicle in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 17 Views

'We turned adversity into opportunity'

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Hwange MP accused of power project sabotage

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Evidence piles against forex saboteurs

24 mins ago | 27 Views

Giant steel plant roars to life… US$1bn funding secured

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Dawson names his Sables

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF MP assaults party youth as tempers flare ahead of elections

25 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for rape in Botswana

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Cops join gold mine looting spree

26 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa needs our support now

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Uncle jailed for raping niece

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mvurwi man (78) rapes 10-year-old neighbour

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mr President, even a husband who makes excuses for failing his family soon finds himself with divorce papers!

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chamisa's Life is in danger

15 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Mnangagwa suspends top cop over bashed Zanu-PF officials

15 hrs ago | 4381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days