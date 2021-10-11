Latest News Editor's Choice


Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
A Bulawayo councillor has bemoaned the shortage of staff at council clinics, a development that has affected health service delivery around the city.

At a full council meeting last week, Ward 13 councillor Frank Jabangwe lamented the deterioration in service delivery at health facilities due to inadequate staff.

Jabangwe said scores of nurses continued quitting their jobs in search of greener pastures while replacing them took too much time.

"Our clinics are short staffed," he said.

"Most health professionals have fled the country in search of greener pastures, which has affected service delivery.

"Residents now spend long hours in queues awaiting service.

"At Phelandaba Clinic we used to have an average of three dentists attending to 60 people, now we only have one who tends to 20 to 30 people a day. In the end the some patients are turned away.


