Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Village head in trouble over shrine

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
A Domboshava village head has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly trying to invade an apostolic sect shrine, which he wants to subdivide and sell as residential stands.

Wiriranayi Gwindi has been dragged to the Supreme Court by the Johanne Masowe Chishanu Esikiti, who claim that the shrine was given to them in 1988. They  accuse the village head of trying to benefit from the land which does not belong to him.

The apostolic sect that boasts of around 5 000 worshippers is being represented by its leader Anyplay Chasi who claims that they have been worshipping at the shrine for more than three decades before Gwindi claimed that the land was his.

The matter is set to be heard in the Supreme Court under SC261/20 after both parties failed to accept the outcomes of the magistrates and High Court judgements.

In their appeal of the judgement  handed down by Justice Esther Muremba, dated May 21, the apostolic sect leaders claimed that Gwindi had no right to claim that the worshipping place belongs to him.

"The court a quo erred by failing to consider that the respondent did not establish any rights in relation to the land in question and, therefore, there was no basis to make a ruling against the appellants who proved their rights in that they were given the land in question by Augustine Chaitezvi in 1986, which position was confirmed by the then chief Chinamhora on the 7th of April 1988," argued the sect.

"The court a quo erred by confirming a finding by the magistrates court to the effect that the respondent (Gwindi) is the owner of the five pieces of land or contour ridges which is contradictory to another finding by the magistrates court that the land belong to Chaitezvi family."

According to the letter dated April 7, 1988, attached to the court documents signed by the ward council identified as Gahadza and headman Alfred Gwindi, the apostolic sect was confirmed to be the occupiers of the 2ha piece of land.

"We have agreed that these can worship here since the law doesn't allow people to gather everywhere.

"They have agreed that they will use one place. We urge the parties to be peaceful since these are people who approached us with a request," read the letter.

The matter was also brought before chief Chinamhora.

Domboshava has become a hunting ground for home-seekers following reports that traditional leaders are selling out prime land at cheap prices.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

8 mins ago | 11 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

8 mins ago | 3 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Miss Rural pageant in false start

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Is Guvamatanga altogether there?

9 mins ago | 5 Views

SA-bred Mafura set for Sables debut

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Top cop acquitted

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Nehanda shrine under siege from illegal gold miners

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean bankers sweat over forex crackdown

12 mins ago | 22 Views

They have no answers for Nero's charisma

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Senior cops jailed over smuggling

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Govt to clear 184 000 passports backlog by year end

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Zacc okeys Bulawayo mayor's $165 per month rent

14 mins ago | 11 Views

+200 arrested for not wearing face masks

14 mins ago | 7 Views

No CALAs, no exam results

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Hospital detains stillborn baby for 1 month

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Ingwebu to set up PET, water bottling plants

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Special courts for black market forex dealers

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Duo arrested for murder

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Sewage oozes out of taps, residents abandon houses

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Man seeks court protection from violent lover

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Council mulls closing four clinics

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo weeks away from achieving herd immunity

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Zanu-PF is under siege

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Sanctions affect ordinary people

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Skyscrapers go up in Waterfalls

19 mins ago | 23 Views

Charumbira inches closer to PAP presidency

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Sanctions lobbyists' days are numbered

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mureza to assemble Prim8 vehicle in Zimbabwe

19 mins ago | 16 Views

'We turned adversity into opportunity'

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Hwange MP accused of power project sabotage

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Evidence piles against forex saboteurs

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Giant steel plant roars to life… US$1bn funding secured

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Dawson names his Sables

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF MP assaults party youth as tempers flare ahead of elections

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for rape in Botswana

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Cops join gold mine looting spree

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa needs our support now

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Uncle jailed for raping niece

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mvurwi man (78) rapes 10-year-old neighbour

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mr President, even a husband who makes excuses for failing his family soon finds himself with divorce papers!

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chamisa's Life is in danger

15 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Mnangagwa suspends top cop over bashed Zanu-PF officials

15 hrs ago | 4379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days