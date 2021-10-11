Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Miss Rural pageant in false start

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago | Views
THE annual Zanu-PF national conference has forced the Mr and Miss Rural pageant for Matabeleland South province to be postponed with organisers saying sponsors and partners were tied up preparing for the event.

The conference will run from October 26 to 31, with some of the party leaders converging at Bindura University of Science Education in Mashonaland Central while senior provincial party leaders will follow proceedings from designated centres in the country's provinces virtually.

The pageant run by Sipho Mazibuko, was re-launched this year after a 14-year sabbatical.

It was supposed to kick off with the provincial finals for Matabeleland South in Filabusi yesterday.

Mazibuko recently swore allegiance to the ruling party and according to sources most of the resources for the pageant are being channelled through Zanu-PF.

"We won't be having our opening provincial search in Filabusi as planned because some of our partners and sponsors that we are working with are tied up at the moment preparing for the Zanu-PF annual conference," Mazibuko told Standard Style.

"However, we have moved the Matebeleland South search to November 26, meaning we will kick off the provincial searches with Matabeleland North province on November 13."

She added that her organisation will empower queens from district to national level with skills and funds to run their respective projects.

"At Miss Rural Zimbabwe we will empower them with knowledge and fund their respective projects," Mazibuko said.

"We don't want our beautiful queens to just wear crowns.

"We are not like other pageants where models are promised cash and cars.

"As we go to the national finals, I expect to get them funding for boreholes. I want the queens to have solar-powered boreholes at their homes.

"We are getting them water sources so that they don't spend a lot of time going to the river fetching the precious liquid."

The pageant recently got a nod from government and will be working closely with the Youth and Tourism ministries.

Miss Rural Zimbabwe was founded in 2003 by Mazibuko and stopped in 2007.

Efforts to rescucitate it hit a brick due to alleged controversy that surrounded it, including embezzelment of funds and abuse of girls, among other issues.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

8 mins ago | 11 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

8 mins ago | 3 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Is Guvamatanga altogether there?

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Village head in trouble over shrine

9 mins ago | 10 Views

SA-bred Mafura set for Sables debut

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Top cop acquitted

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Nehanda shrine under siege from illegal gold miners

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean bankers sweat over forex crackdown

12 mins ago | 22 Views

They have no answers for Nero's charisma

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Senior cops jailed over smuggling

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Govt to clear 184 000 passports backlog by year end

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Zacc okeys Bulawayo mayor's $165 per month rent

14 mins ago | 11 Views

+200 arrested for not wearing face masks

14 mins ago | 7 Views

No CALAs, no exam results

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Hospital detains stillborn baby for 1 month

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Ingwebu to set up PET, water bottling plants

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Special courts for black market forex dealers

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Duo arrested for murder

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Sewage oozes out of taps, residents abandon houses

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Man seeks court protection from violent lover

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Council mulls closing four clinics

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo weeks away from achieving herd immunity

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Zanu-PF is under siege

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Sanctions affect ordinary people

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Skyscrapers go up in Waterfalls

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Charumbira inches closer to PAP presidency

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Sanctions lobbyists' days are numbered

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mureza to assemble Prim8 vehicle in Zimbabwe

19 mins ago | 16 Views

'We turned adversity into opportunity'

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Hwange MP accused of power project sabotage

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Evidence piles against forex saboteurs

23 mins ago | 24 Views

Giant steel plant roars to life… US$1bn funding secured

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Dawson names his Sables

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF MP assaults party youth as tempers flare ahead of elections

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for rape in Botswana

24 mins ago | 29 Views

Cops join gold mine looting spree

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa needs our support now

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Uncle jailed for raping niece

11 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mvurwi man (78) rapes 10-year-old neighbour

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mr President, even a husband who makes excuses for failing his family soon finds himself with divorce papers!

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chamisa's Life is in danger

15 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Mnangagwa suspends top cop over bashed Zanu-PF officials

15 hrs ago | 4379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days