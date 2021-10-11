Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration will not continue mourning over sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by the West some 20 years ago.

He said despite the sanctions in place, God would bless Zimbabwe to prosper.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing villagers at the opening of the US$1 million Mutoko Royal Fruits and Vegetables plant at Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre ion Mutoko, Mashonaland East last Thursday.

"Going forward, you are all aware that we have for over two decades now been under sanctions invited by the MDC. However, we are saying, we will not continue to cry. No," he said.

"We are saying God in Heaven is the one who put us in this land, he is the one who is going to bless us for this nation to prosper. I am on record of saying Nyika inovakwa neve vayo (a country is built by its own people)."

Mnangagwa added: "There are those who hate their own country, who wish ill or bad for their country, those who went to ask for sanctions so that their countrymen suffer."

"Of course, we need to know that in any family there is always a problem child," he said in an apparent reference to MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa and his deputy Tendai Biti, accused by the government of calling the West to impose sanctions against.

The two opposition leaders deny the claims.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa launched the US$1 million fruit and vegetable processing plant, which has the capacity to produce tomato puree and mango juice.

The company is also involved in grading, packaging, cold storage and the processing of fruits and vegetables.

The Mutoko Royal Fruits and Vegetables is jointly owned by the local farmers who hold the majority shareholding, government, and Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre.

Mnangagwa also warned farmers against abusing farming inputs distributed under the government's National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS).

He added the government would not hesitate to take action against individuals caught abusing the scheme.

The project was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and Empowerment Bank, a local financial institution.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Miss Rural pageant in false start

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Is Guvamatanga altogether there?

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Village head in trouble over shrine

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

SA-bred Mafura set for Sables debut

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Top cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Nehanda shrine under siege from illegal gold miners

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean bankers sweat over forex crackdown

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

They have no answers for Nero's charisma

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Senior cops jailed over smuggling

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Govt to clear 184 000 passports backlog by year end

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zacc okeys Bulawayo mayor's $165 per month rent

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

+200 arrested for not wearing face masks

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

No CALAs, no exam results

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Hospital detains stillborn baby for 1 month

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ingwebu to set up PET, water bottling plants

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Special courts for black market forex dealers

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Duo arrested for murder

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Sewage oozes out of taps, residents abandon houses

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Man seeks court protection from violent lover

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Council mulls closing four clinics

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo weeks away from achieving herd immunity

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Why Zanu-PF is under siege

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanctions affect ordinary people

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Skyscrapers go up in Waterfalls

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Charumbira inches closer to PAP presidency

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sanctions lobbyists' days are numbered

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mureza to assemble Prim8 vehicle in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

'We turned adversity into opportunity'

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Hwange MP accused of power project sabotage

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Evidence piles against forex saboteurs

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Giant steel plant roars to life… US$1bn funding secured

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Dawson names his Sables

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF MP assaults party youth as tempers flare ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for rape in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cops join gold mine looting spree

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa needs our support now

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Uncle jailed for raping niece

14 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mvurwi man (78) rapes 10-year-old neighbour

14 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mr President, even a husband who makes excuses for failing his family soon finds himself with divorce papers!

18 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Chamisa's Life is in danger

18 hrs ago | 1686 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days