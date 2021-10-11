Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been commended for its effort in upholding culture and traditional principles.
The remarks came after ZDF University visited Chief Masendu in Bulilima District as part of their educational tour to promote and apppreatr the Kalanga culture over the weekend.

Senior officers students that were drawn from Zimbabwe as well as other countries had a wonderful day as they were treated with various kalanga dances, kalanga dish, story telling and general cultural events that are practised by Bakalanga.

Part of the kalanga dish on display included mfushwa, mahonja, dobi, dried meat, homo, matobwe, matamba and various other food stuff.

There was traditional beer which a delegate from Nigeria described as 'the soldiers companion'.

The delegates had also an opportunity to witness the Chiefs Court session as part of conflict resolution in communities.
'We are very proud of our Defence forces for such a wonderful initiative, we are so lucky to be chosen to show case to the world on how we uphold our culture', said the Chief.

Villagers who attended the event marveled at the good organisation of the ZDF and wished such events would be done regularly.

"Nasi tazipigwa tjose, dzetsene masole akagala ebuya kumizani yedu" (Today we real enjoyed and wish the soldiers would always come to our functions) said Luzibo Dube one the villagers.

The villagers were more irked when the leader of the visitors who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University, Air Vice Marshall MT Moyo addressed them in pure kalanga language.

 Such events are traditionally done by our university and today we saw it fit to come and spent the day together apppreating how kalanga culture is done" said the vice Chancellor.

He said it was the tenth such visit to various chiefs since the university's inception

The event was held under strict covid protocols with the Army health personnel monitoring compliance.

Most Popular In 7 Days