Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

by Simbarashe Sithole

THREE illegal gold miners died on Friday after they inhaled toxic gases at Mazowe mine (Jumbo).Witnesses said the three bodies were retrieved yesterday and police is yet to identify them."Three bodies were retrieved from a disused shaft after they inhaled toxic gases and died, police is yet to name the victims," Sarah Humwe said.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson confirmed the case without shading more details."We received that report but l am not in the office now we are at the show ground on our stand now," Mundembe said.