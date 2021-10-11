Latest News Editor's Choice


Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

by Lloyd Rabaya/Simbarashe Sithole
50 mins ago
Residents at former ZANU PF Mashonaland Central chairman Dickson Mafios Insingiza farm, Bindura yesterday raised a red flag over their illegal eviction from the farm compound on alleged political grounds.


 Mafios was expelled from the ruling party and is now National Patriotic Front (NPF) Provincial Chairman.

In 2018, farm workers who professed to support ZANU-PF complained about Mafios forcing them to join his opposition party, NPF to avoid being evicted from the farm.

Residents who spoke to Bulawayo24.com yesterday raised their concerns and among them are People With Disabilities and the old age.

A disabled lady who identified herself as Emma was also evicted and said the burden of living is now too heavy for her as she also takes care of her late sister's four children.

"I have one child but I also live with my late sister's four children and it's now difficult to survive because I am disabled plus being evicted makes the situation worse off," she said.

After being expelled on 7 October, without receiving their salaries of at least 5 months and 17 years at most, the farm workers started living on the roadside of Harare-Bindura highway without clean water source, shelter, good sanity, toilets and clean clothes.

Emmanuel Chikwira said slavery is still existing as he has worked for many years at the farm with nothing to show for it.  

"Other workers who worked here died without seeing the fruit of their sweat and human rights should be respected without considering economic supremacy," he said.

Some workers have allegedly worked at the farm for close to two decades but have not earned even a penny from it.

Children of former workers also raised their concerns as they think they should benefit what their late parents labored for years ago.

Former security officer Innocent Karumbwana who left his job last week, said,"The money wasn't coming yet we have families to feed, pay school fees and buy other necessities. I was here for 17 years but haven't been paid.
 
Mostly we survive on piece jobs like when bridges are being constructed we are paid $3 per day."

Councillor for Ward 21, Kennedy Damiso promised to do assist in his capacity to make sure the evicted will get back to their homes as the dust still settles.

"We expect to see legal procedures on such issues but to my surprise you were just evicted surprisingly.

I say to you in whatever people do their rights should be respected," he said.

The residents were just evicted without any legal procedures and those who do not connive with Mafios politically are the ones who were allegedly booted out.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days