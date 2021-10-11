Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

by Stephen Jakes
43 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Diamond Allied and Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives following a mining explosion at SAS mine in Mazowe, a nickel mining company.

"We have gathered that six  Chinese nationals who were managers and some locals at the mine died following the explosion at the mine.  This is an unfortunate tragedy which would have been avoided had we been given an ear on the issue of the safety of mine workers," said Zidamwu secretary general Justice Chinhema.

"As Zdamwu we have been complaining about safety standards that mine workers are facing at the hands of the Chinese investors. Such tragedies are avoidable had the investors taken precautionary measures and also worker safety issues seriously. Poor mine worker safety is rampant in our mines.
We have said it, and we are going to reiterate this point that some operations, particularly owned by the Chinese and our own small scale miners are not safe. People deliberately do shortcuts on safety."

He said they disregard standard safety regulations including the 5 Point System which should be always followed at every mine.  

"What has happened at SAS is a manifestation of what we have always been saying. As we have always said, the government has allowed our so-called friends from the East to do as they want with nothing happening to them," he said.

"Besides disregarding safety regulations, the Chinese are known for physically abusing their workers, subject workers to long hours of work and pay slave wages, exploitation is the order of the day,  and our people are  subjected to harsh working conditions."

Chinhema said their appeal to the government is to tighten our laws of investment.

"We can not bring thugs from that far to come to practice criminality here and
our message to those who are coming to invest from China is that there are laws that deal with worker safety and regulations and those laws and regulations have to be followed. We have reached our boiling point now," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

30 mins ago | 115 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

33 mins ago | 33 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

38 mins ago | 80 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

50 mins ago | 176 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

53 mins ago | 74 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

55 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

6 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

6 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

6 hrs ago | 971 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Miss Rural pageant in false start

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Is Guvamatanga altogether there?

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Village head in trouble over shrine

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

SA-bred Mafura set for Sables debut

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Top cop acquitted

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Nehanda shrine under siege from illegal gold miners

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Councillor bemoans nurse shortages

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwean bankers sweat over forex crackdown

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

They have no answers for Nero's charisma

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Senior cops jailed over smuggling

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Govt to clear 184 000 passports backlog by year end

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zacc okeys Bulawayo mayor's $165 per month rent

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

+200 arrested for not wearing face masks

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

No CALAs, no exam results

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Hospital detains stillborn baby for 1 month

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ingwebu to set up PET, water bottling plants

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Special courts for black market forex dealers

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Duo arrested for murder

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Sewage oozes out of taps, residents abandon houses

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man seeks court protection from violent lover

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Council mulls closing four clinics

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo weeks away from achieving herd immunity

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Why Zanu-PF is under siege

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sanctions affect ordinary people

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Skyscrapers go up in Waterfalls

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Charumbira inches closer to PAP presidency

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Sanctions lobbyists' days are numbered

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mureza to assemble Prim8 vehicle in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

'We turned adversity into opportunity'

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Hwange MP accused of power project sabotage

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Evidence piles against forex saboteurs

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Giant steel plant roars to life… US$1bn funding secured

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Dawson names his Sables

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF MP assaults party youth as tempers flare ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days