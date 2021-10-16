Man lures, kills wife's lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chivi man allegedly discovered love messages on his wife's cellphone and lured the boyfriend to a secluded place where he fatally stabbed him.Laurey Tafirei (25) used the wife's phone to chat with the man, inviting him to a hidden place near a community borehole in Madungwe Village, where he later killed him.After the murder, Tafirei went into hiding. Police have since launched a manhunt for Tafirei.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Madungwe Village, Chivi on October 15, 2021, where a Laurey Tafirei aged 25 stabbed his wife's boyfriend aged 36 after seeing a love message on his spouse's cellphone."The suspect chatted using the wife's cellphone inviting the unwary victim to a secluded place near a borehole and stabbed him on the back and chest. Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who disappeared after committing the offence," he said.Murder cases emanating from disputes have been on the increase countrywide with some of the suspects arrested while others are still at large.Last week, a suspected killer and armed robber, wanted by the police on allegations of shooting and killing the 64-year-old father of the man he accused of having an extra marital affair with his wife in South Africa, was arrested on one charge of murder and three of armed robbery, which include attempted murder allegations.Police had been looking for Amos George Mutamba (34) in connection with three robberies in two of which someone was shot and injured, with the manhunt intensifying last Tuesday when Pitiros Mutero (64) was shot with an unidentified firearm on the chest following an argument and he died on the spot in Mutero Village in Zaka.Mutamba had claimed that his SA-based wife, Lilias Marinda was having an extra marital affair with Mr Mutero's son, Kilopas Mutero, in the same country.Detectives from Criminal Investigation Department in Chiredzi heard that Mutamba was at Dorman compound in Hippo Valley selling groceries and property suspected to be stolen. Detectives acted on the tip off and arrested him.