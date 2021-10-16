Latest News Editor's Choice


Reckless throwing of rubbish worry BCC

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago
Bulawayo deputy mayor ward councillor Mlandu Ncube has urged Bulawayo citizens to adopt cleanliness as the culture that will attract tourists and transform the city.

Ncube said this during the handing over of litter bins by Clean Box to the city.

"We appreciate the Clean Box for donating six litter bins to the city today. These bins will surely go a long way in making Bulawayo the cleanest city in Zimbabwe and Beyond,"  said Ncube.

"Let us adopt measures that will enhance the cleanliness of the city. Cleanliness should be a culture for all of us as we continue to build a leading, smart and transformative city," he said.

"Let us keep in mind that tourists have a strong inclination for cleaner, hygienic destinations. Keeping our city cleaner can mean more tourists and a better standard of living".

Ncube added that citizens have to stop throwing rubbish on the street as it tanish the image of the city.

"We encourage residents to prevent littering and disposal of waste appropriately and responsibly. Many of us have a habit of disposing litter right on the spot where we are sitting or standing. This pollutes our environment.

"We should uphold hygiene standards and ensure that we reuse and recycle waste for clean and tidy Bulawayo.

 He said It is important for people to keep the environment clean to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sales and Marketing officer for Clean Box, Sibusiso Tshuma said their aim is to restore Bulawayo's image.

"We will continue to donate more bins to the city and do other projects that will benefit the town. We want to take Bulawayo back to where it was before," said Tshuma.

"Back then you would hardly see a banana peel on the street. The town used to be so clean unlike now where the city is flooded with litter. Let us teach our children to be smart, cleanliness has to begin at home," she said.

Source - Byo24News

