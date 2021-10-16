Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NMB donates foodstuffs to Dzikwa Trust to help feed 850 children

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NMB Bank on Thursday last week handed over to Dzikwa Trust, groceries, toiletries, masks and sanitisers to assist the trust in feeding more than 850 vulnerable children in and around Harare's Dzivarasekwa suburb.

The Trust's centre in Dzivarasekwa normally provides a hot meal every day except Sunday to more than 400 orphaned and vulnerable children, most of whom are on its education scholarship programme.

With the effects of Covid-19 having increased the number of families in need and hence the number of vulnerable children, the trust has extended to more than 850 the number of children it is providing with a daily hot meal.

The trust guarantees those who enter its programme in Grade One that it will obtain finance for their education up to at least ‘O' Level. It finds sponsors for those who do well at ‘O' Level to proceed to ‘A' Level and even university. A total of 109 children assisted by Dzikwa Trust have graduated from universities. Two-thirds of the children being assisted with their education are girls.

The NMB Bank team that went to the Dzikwa Trust Centre today to hand over the groceries and personal protective equipment (PPE), led by Head of Marketing Lindiwe Thebethebe, met some of the university graduates whose education was funded through Dzikwa Trust.

The assistance Dzikwa Trust gives to orphaned and vulnerable children arose 28 years ago out of the vision of Seppo Ainamo, who comes from Finland, after he helped an eight-year-old orphaned boy from Dzivarasekwa. He and his wife, Oili Wuolle, went on to help more children, setting up Dzikwa Trust and sourcing funding in Finland, in other countries as well as from local donors. They both work as volunteers for the trust coordinating and overseeing programme delivery.

Welcoming the NMB team to the Dzikwa Trust Centre, Ms Wuolle, who is the programme director, stressed the important role that banks like NMB play in the economy. She said their generosity through their corporate social responsibility programmes was appreciated. She pointed out that Dzikwa Trust depends completely on donations.

Handing over the groceries, toiletries and PPEs, Ms Thebethebe said she was impressed by the way in which the centre remained focused on its objectives and endeavoured to ensure the children became well rounded individuals.

She expressed the hope that many other corporates would come on board to help fund the centre's activities.

"When we go back we are going to see how, apart from monetary donations, we can come in to assist," she said.

Friends of Dzikwa Society executive secretary Priscilla Takawira showed the NMB team around the centre and some of the new developments taking place there, which include the building of a skills training centre to benefit the community. The Friends of Dzikwa raises funds for Dzikwa Trust.

Source - online

Must Read

Jailed army cleric found not guilty by High Court

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Eswatini closes schools indefinitely as pro-democracy protests flare up

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Government that brags about paying its pensioners $45 per month needs to go!

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

What makes belly dancing such a unique art form?

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zupco drivers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Qeqe sings about heartbreaks

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks UN Special Envoy from meeting Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Biti wants magistrate removed

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Suspected robber cornered by a mob, beaten, dies at hospital

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

CAF bans use of National Sports Stadium

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo teachers to boycott classes

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

EFF suspends senior party officials

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Truckers face Beitbridge chaos

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

BREAKING: Fully vaccinated former American leader dies of COVID 19

8 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Reckless throwing of rubbish worry BCC

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

16 hrs ago | 4311 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

16 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

16 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

16 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

16 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

16 hrs ago | 1728 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

16 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

16 hrs ago | 631 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

16 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

16 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

16 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

16 hrs ago | 628 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

16 hrs ago | 1014 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

16 hrs ago | 842 Views

Major boost for NRZ

16 hrs ago | 484 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

16 hrs ago | 464 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

16 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days