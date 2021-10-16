Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eswatini closes schools indefinitely as pro-democracy protests flare up

by Staff writer
1 hr ago | Views
Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, said Saturday it had shut its schools "indefinitely with immediate effect" as the country faces a wave of pro-democracy protests.

Protests have flared up in Eswatini, months after authorities loyal to King Mswati III quashed an earlier round of demonstrations using tear gas and water cannon.

The protests last week included demonstrations in schools by students chanting "Mswati must fall" and "Release our MPs," a reference to two lawmakers arrested during anti-monarchy protests this year.

Bus drivers blocked some of the main roads in the city of Manzini.

"His Majesty's government has taken the decision to close schools indefinitely with immediate effect," Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini said in a statement.

According to pro-democracy activists, the army and police have been deployed in schools, and several students have been arrested.

Anger against King Mswati has been building for years. Campaigners say the 53-year-old king has consistently ignored calls for reforms that would nudge Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland in 2018, in the direction of democracy.

The king denies accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money to fund a lavish lifestyle in the impoverished nation that borders South Africa. In July he called protests against his rule "satanic" and said they had taken the country backwards.

Prime minister Dlamini told state radio that differing views were not an excuse for old people to use "school children in advancing their political goals".

In June, at least 28 people died as police clashed with protesters in some of the worst unrest in the southern African country's history.

On Friday, Eswatini shut down the internet for two hours as pro-democracy marchers headed to the capital.

The shutdown came as images of the protests circulated on social and traditional media, including pictures of two people who said they had been injured by gunshots fired by security forces.

The internet shutdown blocked social media completely for two hours, and left many services running very slowly afterwards.

On Saturday, the situation was calm, according to an AFP journalist.

King Mswati III has ruled Eswatini since 1986 and owns shares in all of the country's telecoms.

He is criticised for living a lavish lifestyle in one of the world's poorest countries and is also accused of stifling political parties.

Regional pressure has been growing on the king to implement reforms.

On Sunday, the leader of South Africa's Communist Party Nzimande said: "The time for democracy in Eswatini is long overdue. It's unfortunate now that the situation is deteriorating, blood is being spilled.

"We are calling for the democratisation of Eswatini and for all the progressive forces in the region including SADC to put pressure on the Eswatini government to democratise.

"The time for monarchical governments is over. If we can assist that process to happen as peacefully as possible the better for the people of Eswatini, and the region."


Source - AFP/Reuters

Must Read

Jailed army cleric found not guilty by High Court

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Government that brags about paying its pensioners $45 per month needs to go!

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

What makes belly dancing such a unique art form?

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zupco drivers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Qeqe sings about heartbreaks

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks UN Special Envoy from meeting Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Biti wants magistrate removed

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Suspected robber cornered by a mob, beaten, dies at hospital

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

CAF bans use of National Sports Stadium

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo teachers to boycott classes

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

EFF suspends senior party officials

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Truckers face Beitbridge chaos

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

BREAKING: Fully vaccinated former American leader dies of COVID 19

8 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Reckless throwing of rubbish worry BCC

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

16 hrs ago | 4311 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

16 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

16 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

16 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

16 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

16 hrs ago | 1728 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

16 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

16 hrs ago | 631 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

16 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

16 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

16 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

16 hrs ago | 628 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

16 hrs ago | 1014 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

16 hrs ago | 842 Views

Major boost for NRZ

16 hrs ago | 484 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

16 hrs ago | 464 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

16 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days