Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jailed army cleric found not guilty by High Court

by Staff writer
1 hr ago | Views
A FIRED senior army cleric, who successfully challenged his six-year prison term at the High Court following his conviction on charges of stealing a car belonging to a business partner and stripping it, is now suing his accuser for more than US$200 000.

Solomon Ndlovu (52), an ex-captain in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and chaplain at Mbalabala Barracks, was in January 2018 convicted of theft of a motor vehicle by Gwanda regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira after a full trial.

He was sentenced to six years in jail of which two months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. A further six months were suspended on condition he restituted his business partner Mr Osfael Mazibuko $2 500 leaving him with an effective 64 months to serve. Aggrieved by both conviction and sentence, Ndlovu then filed an appeal at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva, who was sitting with Justice Thompson Mabhikwa during a criminal appeals court, found Ndlovu not guilty and acquitted him.

Ndlovu was alleged to have borrowed a Toyota Hilux vehicle from Mr Mazibuko and later stripped and stole the engine and gearbox.

He then allegedly fitted the engine and gearbox onto another vehicle.

Mr Ndlovu, through his lawyers T Hara and Partners, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mr Mazibuko and his manager Mr Dennis Ndlovu as defendants.

Mr Ndlovu wants an order directing the two defendants to pay a total of US$204 800 for loss of his house, 78 head of cattle and tractors. The money also includes damages for wrongful and malicious prosecution, imprisonment, loss of contumelia, job and pension benefits.

In the event that one of the defendants pays, the other one would be absolved.

In his plaintiff declaration, Mr Ndlovu said in May 2016, he entered into a sale agreement of a Toyota Hilux body on wheels (registration number ADG9909).

He said payment of the money was to be effected through the second defendant (Mr Dennis Ndlovu)

"Around April 2017, the first defendant (Mr Mazibuko) lodged a report to members of the Central Intelligence Organisation alleging that I stole his car, a Toyota Hilux truck. Using the influence of CIO operatives, the first defendant went to Makhado Police Station in Beitbridge and made a false criminal report," said Mr Ndlovu.

The plaintiff said as a result of the false report, he was arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

"It was malicious for the first defendant to lay a report of theft of a motor vehicle as he had signed an agreement of sale. During trial, despite producing an agreement of sale, the first defendant insisted that I had stolen his car," said Mr Ndlovu.

He said Dennis, who had received payment for the car body, denied that he got the money during his testimony in court.

"The two defendants acted with malice when they testified against me. The reason being that they wanted to elbow me out as director of operations at Haigwari Safaris," said Ndlovu.

He said while serving in prison, the two defendants took over the safari company and changed its name to Mjingwe Conservancy.

Mr Ndlovu said as a result of the two defendants' actions he lost a house, 78 cattle and a tractor all valued at US$102 000. He said his marriage also collapsed and lost his job, prospects of promotion and pension benefits.

"Wherefore, my claim is for payment of the sum of US$102 800 valued as at the date of payment for the loss of my house, 78 head of cattle and a tractor. Payment for damages for wrongful malicious prosecution and imprisonment in the sum of the equivalent of US$52 000," he said.

"I am also claiming US$50 000 being damages for contumelia and loss of my family and wife, job and pension benefits. The claim is being made jointly and severally against the defendants, the one paying the other to be absolved."

Mr Ndlovu also wants the defendants to pay his legal costs.

Following his acquittal, Ndlovu had hoped to be reinstated, but a letter signed by one Lieutenant T Sibanda, the ZNA director of legal advisory services and litigation, stated that they could not reverse General Philip Valerio Sibanda's decision to discharge the ex-chaplain.

The letter stated that instead, the organisation is prepared to pay Ndlovu a pension commensurate with his service and age.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Eswatini closes schools indefinitely as pro-democracy protests flare up

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Government that brags about paying its pensioners $45 per month needs to go!

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

What makes belly dancing such a unique art form?

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zupco drivers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Qeqe sings about heartbreaks

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks UN Special Envoy from meeting Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Biti wants magistrate removed

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Suspected robber cornered by a mob, beaten, dies at hospital

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

CAF bans use of National Sports Stadium

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo teachers to boycott classes

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

EFF suspends senior party officials

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Truckers face Beitbridge chaos

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

BREAKING: Fully vaccinated former American leader dies of COVID 19

8 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Reckless throwing of rubbish worry BCC

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

16 hrs ago | 4311 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

16 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

16 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

16 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

16 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

16 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

16 hrs ago | 1728 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

16 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

16 hrs ago | 631 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

16 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

16 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

16 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

16 hrs ago | 628 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

16 hrs ago | 1014 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

16 hrs ago | 842 Views

Major boost for NRZ

16 hrs ago | 484 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

16 hrs ago | 464 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

16 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days