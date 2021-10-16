Gay prisoner detained in female cells

News / National

by Shelton Muchena

A 22-year-old gay prisoner was detained in Female cells at Shurugwi Prison last week.

He is facing theft charge.

The suspect, Praise Mpofu, was detained for four days from 1-4 October 2021 at Young Offenders Prison in Gweru where it was thought that he was a woman.Sources close to this reporter said that Mpofu was dressed in a blouse and skirt, a laddish hairstyle as well as a bra.Midland Prisons spokesperson Nevson Tagarira confirmed the case and said that Mpofu came to court dressed like a woman."Yes I can confirm, there was a male inmate who came from ZRP through Gweru Magistrates Court pretending to be female".His true status was only discovered at Shurugwi Female Prison as he was undergoing admission processes.Mpofu is known for going around the streets of Gweru hooking male clients by disguising himself as a female prostitute was arrested on 30 September 2021 after he allegedly stole from one of his client in Mkoba 6 who had taken him home for the night.He was arrested and remanded in custody at Gweru Magistrates Court but due to transport problems, he had to be taken to Gweru Young Offenders Prison where he stayed with young female offenders.Both the Magistrate, court officials, police and prison officers did not realise Mpofu was male.It was only discovered that he was a man when he was sent to Shurugwi Female Prison and the procedure at the prison is that inmates are searched and vetted at the time of arrival.A female nurse who was doing the screening is said to have screamed and ran away from the room after realizing that Mpofu was a man.Mpofu was immediately taken to Whawha Maximum Prison where he is now detained.