Suspected goat thief bashed to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
19 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Chiweshe are hunting for three male villagers who allegedly  bashed a suspcted goat thief to death on Saturday 


Denmore Taruvinga,Henry Chaparadza and Aluwis Chigure are on the run in connection  with a murder case after they allegedly bashed Jokonia Makumbe to death, accusing him of stealing a goat.

Mashonaland Central police spokespersons Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where three male adults assaulted the now deceased Makumbe with logs and open hands there by killing him on the spot," Mundembe said.

"We are appealing  for information  which can lead to the arrest of the suspects."

It is alleged the trio teamed up after receiving a tip off that the deceased had stolen their goat.

They picked him at a certain homestead where he was drinking  beer and dragged him to his home while beating him up.

Upon arrival they searched his homestead for goat meat at the place and could not find any.

They further dragged him away from his house and fatally assaulted him.

The body of the deceased was found soaked with blood  by his brother Paradzai Magwede who filed a police report after being advised by neighbours  that he was killed by the trio.

Surprisingly  the missing goat was found in the bush tired on a tree.

Police warned members of the public not to take the law into their own hands by metting instant justice.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days