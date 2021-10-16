Suspected goat thief bashed to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Chiweshe are hunting for three male villagers who allegedly bashed a suspcted goat thief to death on Saturday

Denmore Taruvinga,Henry Chaparadza and Aluwis Chigure are on the run in connection with a murder case after they allegedly bashed Jokonia Makumbe to death, accusing him of stealing a goat.Mashonaland Central police spokespersons Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where three male adults assaulted the now deceased Makumbe with logs and open hands there by killing him on the spot," Mundembe said."We are appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects."It is alleged the trio teamed up after receiving a tip off that the deceased had stolen their goat.They picked him at a certain homestead where he was drinking beer and dragged him to his home while beating him up.Upon arrival they searched his homestead for goat meat at the place and could not find any.They further dragged him away from his house and fatally assaulted him.The body of the deceased was found soaked with blood by his brother Paradzai Magwede who filed a police report after being advised by neighbours that he was killed by the trio.Surprisingly the missing goat was found in the bush tired on a tree.Police warned members of the public not to take the law into their own hands by metting instant justice.