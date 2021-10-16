Govt starts civil servants vaccination verification

News / National

by Staff writer

GOVERNMENT has started the process of verifying the numbers civil servants that have been vaccinated so that appropriate decisions can be made.Cabinet has said unvaccinated civil servants will not be able to access Government offices following lapse of the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination deadline last Friday.The Government has been encouraging the public to get vaccinated in a bid to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.The Government intends to vaccinate at least 60 percent of the population by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.On September 14, civil servants were given one month to comply with a directive to get vaccinated.In an interview, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said they have started the process of verifying public service employees that have been vaccinated and those that haven't."We are already verifying the numbers for those vaccinated and not vaccinated so that appropriate deci ions can be made," Prof Mavima said.He said it is a Cabinet directive that unvaccinated civil servants will not be allowed to report for duty."The issue about vaccination deadline for civil servants is that Government, through Cabinet, directed that all civil servants should be vaccinated by 15 October or will not be allowed to come to work. The "no work, no pay" principle would apply, meaning that only those who are vaccinated and come to work will be paid," he said.Prof Mavima said reprieve will be given to those that can't be jabbed for genuine reasons."However, where there are genuine reasons for not being vaccinated, the SI and Section 3.a.ii. makes a provision that those who are not vaccinated by 15 October and have a valid reason, may be allowed to get vaccinated no later than 31 December 2021. Further, those who refuse to be vaccinated will go through disciplinary process for refusing to carry out a lawful order."APEX council spokesperson Mr Gibson Mushangu said they haven't yet received any formal communication from Government.