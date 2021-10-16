Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt starts civil servants vaccination verification

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has started the process of verifying the numbers civil servants that have been vaccinated so that appropriate decisions can be made.

Cabinet has said unvaccinated civil servants will not be able to access Government offices following lapse of the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination deadline last Friday.

The Government has been encouraging the public to get vaccinated in a bid to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.

The Government intends to vaccinate at least 60 percent of the population by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

On September 14, civil servants were given one month to comply with a directive to get vaccinated.

In an interview, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said they have started the process of verifying public service employees that have been vaccinated and those that haven't.

"We are already verifying the numbers for those vaccinated and not vaccinated so that appropriate deci  ions can be made," Prof Mavima said.

He said it is a Cabinet directive that unvaccinated civil servants will not be allowed to report for duty.

"The issue about vaccination deadline for civil servants is that Government, through Cabinet, directed that all civil servants should be vaccinated by 15 October or will not be allowed to come to work. The "no work, no pay" principle would apply, meaning that only those who are vaccinated and come to work will be paid," he said.

Prof Mavima said reprieve will be given to those that can't be jabbed for genuine reasons.

"However, where there are genuine reasons for not being vaccinated, the SI and Section 3.a.ii. makes a provision that those who are not vaccinated by 15 October and have a valid reason, may be allowed to get vaccinated no later than 31 December 2021. Further, those who refuse to be vaccinated will go through disciplinary process for refusing to carry out a lawful order."

APEX council spokesperson Mr Gibson Mushangu said they haven't yet received any formal communication from Government.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Police hunt for 70 Chamisa supporters

2 hrs ago | 1065 Views

16 in court over sex party

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Man killed over missing goat

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds to posts solid results

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Iyasa to launch virtual show

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Miner in labour storm

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Teenager breaks into police camp, steals car parts

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Death sentence for murderer

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Gweru hikes Kudzanai bay rentals

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Govt exposed over COVID-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Cops shoot girl, intimidate her

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Youth are game-changers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF hides behind sanctions to evade accountability

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's office not open for business

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Mthuli must present people-centric budget'

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Govt changes tack on vaccination

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

UN envoy itinerary raises red flag

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

'Offshore centre plans on track'

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Loadshedding to go in three months'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Sakunda to stay long at Bosso

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

SA rejects Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Sanity returns to Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Doctor to clarify on Chiwenga's estranged wife

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

UN spotlights Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Sydney Gata slams Guvamatanga for stalling solar power plants

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Suspected goat thief bashed to death

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Gay prisoner detained in female cells

8 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Jailed army cleric found not guilty by High Court

11 hrs ago | 873 Views

Eswatini closes schools indefinitely as pro-democracy protests flare up

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Government that brags about paying its pensioners $45 per month needs to go!

11 hrs ago | 697 Views

What makes belly dancing such a unique art form?

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zupco drivers go on strike

13 hrs ago | 718 Views

Qeqe sings about heartbreaks

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks UN Special Envoy from meeting Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Biti wants magistrate removed

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

Suspected robber cornered by a mob, beaten, dies at hospital

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

CAF bans use of National Sports Stadium

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Bulawayo teachers to boycott classes

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

EFF suspends senior party officials

13 hrs ago | 397 Views

Truckers face Beitbridge chaos

13 hrs ago | 338 Views

BREAKING: Fully vaccinated former American leader dies of COVID 19

18 hrs ago | 4154 Views

Reckless throwing of rubbish worry BCC

21 hrs ago | 528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days